Government Holiday Base Robbed: 12 Air Conditioners Stolen in Sunny Beach
The holiday base of the Council of Ministers in the Sunny Beach resort was targeted in a robbery that resulted in the theft of 12 air conditioners.
The police have detained a suspect in connection with the theft. The individual, a 38-year-old man from the village of Ezero in Nova Zagora, has reportedly confessed to the crime. Authorities recovered the stolen air conditioners, which have since been seized as evidence.
The suspect has a substantial criminal history and has been previously convicted. Following his detention, he has been charged and is currently being held under a prosecutor's order for up to 72 hours.
The investigation into the case remains ongoing as law enforcement continues to work on the matter.
Source: Council of Ministers
