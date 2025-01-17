Borissov Calls for Dialogue as 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' Criticizes Coalition Structure

Politics | January 17, 2025, Friday // 10:31
Bulgaria: Borissov Calls for Dialogue as 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' Criticizes Coalition Structure

GERB leader Boyko Borissov addressed reporters in parliament, highlighting the recent efforts in coalition negotiations that led to forming a fifth government. Borissov praised the collaboration between GERB, BSP, DPS-Dogan, and TISP. He noted that the negotiations were lengthy and challenging, lasting nearly 20 days and with an uncertain outcome until the final stages. He emphasized that the Joint Governance Council, established as a decision-making mechanism, would soon focus on appointing deputy ministers and regional governors.

Borissov criticized "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) for their stance in the political process, proposing a "sanitary cordon" to prevent them from aligning with DPS-New Beginning. He also commented on the threats from WCC-DB leaders, urging them to stop their confrontational rhetoric and return to constructive politics. Borissov expressed regret that WCC-DB was not part of the coalition, emphasizing the inclusive nature of the government formation process.

Meanwhile, Bozhidar Bozhanov, a WCC-DB MP, stated that his party's role as the opposition was clear, reiterating concerns over the influence of figures like Delyan Peevski in the cabinet. He noted that unresolved issues in the judiciary had hindered their ability to reach an agreement with GERB. Bozhanov highlighted that the coalition negotiations excluded critical measures to reduce the external influence on the judicial system, which remains a key issue for WCC-DB.

Nikolai Denkov of WCC-DB expressed skepticism about the newly formed government, warning of potential pressure on ministers and the risks of political influence undermining governance. He noted that WCC-DB had proposed alternative candidates for prime minister during negotiations but had been excluded from such discussions. Denkov emphasized the importance of evaluating ministers based on their actions, particularly given reports of prior connections between some cabinet members and the prosecutor’s office.

In response to Borissov's comments about leaving the "door open" for WCC-DB, MP Ivaylo Mirchev clarified that their opposition stemmed from substantive concerns rather than personal objections to individuals like Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. Mirchev criticized the omission of key reforms, including those targeting judicial and regulatory influence, from the coalition agreement. He argued that Peevski would likely wield significant power within the new government and that GERB's leadership failed to address systemic issues.

The WCC-DB remains committed to supporting policies that advance Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone and address income inequality. However, party leaders have stressed the importance of maintaining independence from a coalition they perceive as heavily influenced by figures like Peevski. Mirchev expressed doubts about the coalition's ability to enact meaningful change, warning that appointments under the new cabinet could have long-term implications for governance.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
  • OFFNews
  • bTV
  • Nova TV
