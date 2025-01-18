Russia Advances Near Pokrovsk While Suffering Heavy Losses in Kursk Oblast

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched over 50 attacks near 19 settlements along the Pokrovsk front. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled 53 assaults in this area, and 141 combat clashes were reported on the battlefield. On the Kursk bridgehead, Russia conducted 20 attacks against Ukrainian defensive positions. Ukrainian forces also withstood airstrikes, guided bombings, and heavy artillery shelling, including 418 attacks and eight strikes from multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces held their ground in multiple regions. On the Kupiansk front, they thwarted eight Russian attacks near Petropavlivka, Holubivka, Zahryzove, and Pishchane. The Lyman front saw 13 assaults concentrated on settlements such as Kopanky, Novoserhiivka, and Torske. In the Kramatorsk sector, seven Russian attempts to advance near Pryvillia, Bila Hora, and Chasiv Yar were stopped. Meanwhile, on the Toretsk front, 14 Russian attacks were repelled near Krymske, Leonidivka, and Toretsk. Additionally, Ukrainian defenders successfully resisted 11 attempts on the Novopavlivka front and four on the Prydniprovske front. Russian forces also made an unsuccessful attack on Novodanylivka in the Orikhiv sector, while no significant operations were reported on the Kharkiv, Huliaipole, Volyn, and Polissia fronts.

In Pokrovsk, Russian troops have intensified their offensive, advancing in several settlements including Novoandriivka, Zvirove, and Kotlyne. DeepState analysts reported that Russian forces had taken control of Pishchane, Slovianka, and Yasenove, located south of Pokrovsk. Local officials warned that Russian troops were now less than three kilometers from the city, aiming to encircle it by capturing key nearby villages. Ukrainian forces had previously regained positions in Shevchenko but continue to face intense pressure in this area.

Separately, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) highlighted critical losses among North Korean troops deployed to Kursk Oblast, Russia. With an estimated 92 casualties daily since December 2024, the contingent of 12,000 soldiers faces the risk of being entirely killed or wounded by mid-April 2025. Reports indicate that as of mid-January, over 3,800 North Korean soldiers have already been killed or injured.

Amid ongoing combat, Ukrainian forces have launched successful strikes on Russian targets, including an oil refinery in Voronezh Oblast and a gunpowder plant in Tambov Oblast. On the diplomatic front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a historic "Centennial Partnership Agreement," ensuring long-term cooperation and British support for Ukraine.

