One Month Later: Search for Missing 13-Year-Old Nikolay from Konare Continues

23 Days of Searching: No Trace Found of Missing 13-Year-Old Nikolay
For the 23rd consecutive day, authorities in Bulgaria continue their search for 13-year-old Nikolay
Thirteen-year-old Nikolay from the village of Konare, Stara Zagora region, has been missing for a month, with no trace of him since December 17. The boy, who has Down Syndrome, disappeared near his home, prompting an extensive search effort that has so far yielded no results.
The search involved police, gendarmerie, military personnel, forestry officers, and volunteers. It covered a wide area, with teams repeatedly combing terrain within an 8-9 kilometer radius of the village. Despite their efforts, no clues to the boy’s whereabouts have been found.
A helicopter and thermal imaging cameras were deployed during the search, and divers explored a nearby dam, but these efforts also proved unsuccessful. Authorities are exploring all possibilities, including the child getting lost, being involved in an accident, or falling victim to a serious criminal act.
The search continues, with law enforcement leaving no lead unexplored in their attempt to locate Nikolay.
Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov has officially accepted the resignations of Engineer Stoyan Stoyanov, head of the National Company "Railway Infrastructure" (NRIC), and Christian Krastev, manager of BDZ-Freight Transport
A 59-year-old man who was injured in a collision between two freight trains near the Sofia village of Lokorsko remains in critical condition
A serious railway accident occurred near Sofia, in the Lokorsko region
In late December, three migrant teens died in Bulgaria after being abandoned in the forest near the border with Turkey
A fire broke out in a room on the third floor of a historic building on Gladston Street in Plovdiv
A partial state of emergency has been declared in the Nedelino Municipality by Mayor Boyan Kehayov due to power outages affecting three villages
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability