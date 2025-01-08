One Month Later: Search for Missing 13-Year-Old Nikolay from Konare Continues

Thirteen-year-old Nikolay from the village of Konare, Stara Zagora region, has been missing for a month, with no trace of him since December 17. The boy, who has Down Syndrome, disappeared near his home, prompting an extensive search effort that has so far yielded no results.

The search involved police, gendarmerie, military personnel, forestry officers, and volunteers. It covered a wide area, with teams repeatedly combing terrain within an 8-9 kilometer radius of the village. Despite their efforts, no clues to the boy’s whereabouts have been found.

A helicopter and thermal imaging cameras were deployed during the search, and divers explored a nearby dam, but these efforts also proved unsuccessful. Authorities are exploring all possibilities, including the child getting lost, being involved in an accident, or falling victim to a serious criminal act.

The search continues, with law enforcement leaving no lead unexplored in their attempt to locate Nikolay.