Bulgaria Marks St. Anthony's Day with Traditions and Folklore

Society » CULTURE | January 17, 2025, Friday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Marks St. Anthony's Day with Traditions and Folklore

On January 17, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors St. Anthony the Great, a revered figure known for his ascetic life. According to his life story, he spent 20 years in solitude in a desert building and lived to the remarkable age of 105, maintaining his health and strength. Shortly before his death, he joined the fight against the Arian heresy, traveling to Alexandria to engage in an open dispute with heretics, from which he emerged victorious.

In Bulgarian folk tradition, St. Anthony's Day, or Antonovden, is observed as a means of protection against illnesses such as plague and smallpox. To avoid angering these diseases, women traditionally refrain from spinning, knitting, or cooking beans and lentils on this day. A unique custom involves baking soda cakes, which are spread with molasses and shared with relatives and neighbors for health. One cake is placed in the attic as an offering "for trouble, for the aunt," referring to the plague, giving the day its alternative name, Lelinden.

A legend links St. Anthony to his twin brother St. Athanasius, who is celebrated the following day. Together, they are said to have invented the blacksmith’s tongs, which is why blacksmiths, ironworkers, and knifemakers honor their craft on these name days.

This day is also special for those named Anton, Andon, Antonia, Antonina, Antoaneta, Antoine, Toncho, Tonya, Doncho, Donko, and Donka, as they celebrate their name day. Wishing a happy holiday to all who observe it!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: anthony, Bulgarian, Orthodox

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Honors St. Athanasius the Great on Winter Atanasovden

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church today commemorates St. Athanasius the Great, recognized as the "father of Orthodox theology"

Society » Culture | January 18, 2025, Saturday // 11:00

Railway Accident Near Sofia Leaves Two Dead and One in Life-Threatening Condition, Sparks Safety Debate

A 59-year-old man who was injured in a collision between two freight trains near the Sofia village of Lokorsko remains in critical condition

Society » Incidents | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 10:09

Bulgarian Legal Committee Halts Prosecutor General Election Process

The Legal Affairs Committee in the Bulgarian National Assembly voted with 22 votes in favor of halting the procedure for electing the next Prosecutor General

Politics | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 15:03

Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova Exits Australian Open in First Round, Prepares for Doubles

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria's top female tennis player, suffered a first-round defeat at the Australian Open

Sports | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 09:51

Injury Ends Bulgarian Star Grigor Dimitrov's Australian Open Run

Bulgaria's top tennis player, Grigor Dimitrov, has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury

Sports | January 13, 2025, Monday // 14:00

Hospitals in Bulgaria's Major Cities Accused of Draining Health Fund

Hospitals in major Bulgarian cities like Sofia, Pleven, Plovdiv, and Blagoevgrad have been found to be draining funds from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF)

Society » Health | January 12, 2025, Sunday // 11:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Bulgaria Honors St. Athanasius the Great on Winter Atanasovden

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church today commemorates St. Athanasius the Great, recognized as the "father of Orthodox theology"

Society » Culture | January 18, 2025, Saturday // 11:09

Yordan Radichkov’s Work Celebrated at Bulgarian Antarctic Base This Month

Bulgarian polar explorers in Antarctica have chosen to dedicate the month of January to renowned Bulgarian writer, playwright, and screenwriter Yordan Radichkov

Society » Culture | January 8, 2025, Wednesday // 14:02

Ivanovden and St. John's Day: Celebrated by Nearly 330,000 Bulgarians

On January 7, nearly 330,000 Bulgarians celebrate St. John's Day or Ivanovden, marking the feast day of St. John the Baptist

Society » Culture | January 7, 2025, Tuesday // 09:12

Epiphany in Bulgaria: Holy Rituals, Icy Waters, and the Blessing of Battle Flags

Today, Bulgaria celebrates Epiphany, one of the most significant Christian holidays, marked with solemn church services across the country

Society » Culture | January 6, 2025, Monday // 09:11

Sofia Commemorates 147 Years Since Liberation from Ottoman Rule

Today marks the 147th anniversary of Sofia's liberation from Ottoman rule. To honor the occasion, the Sofia Municipality announced plans to lay wreaths

Society » Culture | January 4, 2025, Saturday // 10:14

Orthodox Church Marks January 2 with Commemoration of St. Sylvester and St. Seraphim

On January 2, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church commemorates St. Sylvester, Pope of Rome, along with Venerable Seraphim of Sarov and Saint Theogen, Bishop of Paris

Society » Culture | January 2, 2025, Thursday // 10:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria