Bulgaria Marks St. Anthony's Day with Traditions and Folklore

On January 17, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors St. Anthony the Great, a revered figure known for his ascetic life. According to his life story, he spent 20 years in solitude in a desert building and lived to the remarkable age of 105, maintaining his health and strength. Shortly before his death, he joined the fight against the Arian heresy, traveling to Alexandria to engage in an open dispute with heretics, from which he emerged victorious.

In Bulgarian folk tradition, St. Anthony's Day, or Antonovden, is observed as a means of protection against illnesses such as plague and smallpox. To avoid angering these diseases, women traditionally refrain from spinning, knitting, or cooking beans and lentils on this day. A unique custom involves baking soda cakes, which are spread with molasses and shared with relatives and neighbors for health. One cake is placed in the attic as an offering "for trouble, for the aunt," referring to the plague, giving the day its alternative name, Lelinden.

A legend links St. Anthony to his twin brother St. Athanasius, who is celebrated the following day. Together, they are said to have invented the blacksmith’s tongs, which is why blacksmiths, ironworkers, and knifemakers honor their craft on these name days.

This day is also special for those named Anton, Andon, Antonia, Antonina, Antoaneta, Antoine, Toncho, Tonya, Doncho, Donko, and Donka, as they celebrate their name day. Wishing a happy holiday to all who observe it!