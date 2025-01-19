Wizz Air Relaunches Direct Flights Between Sofia and Tel Aviv

Business » TOURISM | January 17, 2025, Friday // 09:50
Bulgaria: Wizz Air Relaunches Direct Flights Between Sofia and Tel Aviv @Wizz Air

Wizz Air has resumed its flights from Sofia to Tel Aviv, starting January 16. The low-cost airline will operate flights four times a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

  • ROUTE: SofiaTel Aviv
  • DAYS: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
  • PRICES FROM: 134.99 leva (69 euros)
  • BEGINS: January 16, 2025

Tickets for the route are now available for purchase on the airline’s website, wizzair.com, and through its mobile app, with prices beginning at 134.99 leva. The fare includes the administrative fee and a small cabin bag, with a maximum size of 40x30x20 cm. Additional charges apply for checked baggage or larger items, including wheeled luggage.

This marks the return of the Sofia-Tel Aviv route after a break, offering travelers convenient options for connecting the two cities.

Source: Wizz Air press release

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Wizz Air, sofia, Tel Aviv

Related Articles:

Free Winter Parking for Tourist Buses at Sofia Airport

Sofia Airport has introduced free access to the Terminal 2 bus parking lot (P8) for tour operators’ buses and coaches throughout the winter season of 2024/2025

Business » Tourism | January 19, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Cities Offer Low Cost of Living: Sofia at Just 39% of New York's

Sofia has been ranked 195th out of 327 cities worldwide in Numbeo's 2025 cost of living rankings

Business » Tourism | January 19, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Old Vehicles in Sofia's Center Reduced by 90% After Low-Emission Zone Measures

Since November, the number of violations in the Low-Emission Zone in central Sofia has reduced nearly tenfold

Society » Environment | January 17, 2025, Friday // 11:44

Night Transport Service Changes in Sofia: Two Lines to be Discontinued

Sofia's Municipal Council has approved a proposal to discontinue two night bus lines and limit the operation of others

Society | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 17:20

Wizz Air Expands Its Network with New Year-Round Flights from Varna

Wizz Air has announced the launch of a new and exclusive route from Varna to Leipzig, Germany, marking a significant expansion of its network

Business » Tourism | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 16:15

Sofia Zoo to Raise Ticket Prices for First Time in 12 Years

The Sofia Zoo will introduce new entrance fees starting in February, following a decision made today by the Sofia Municipal Council

Society | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 15:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Wizz Air Expands Its Network with New Year-Round Flights from Varna

Wizz Air has announced the launch of a new and exclusive route from Varna to Leipzig, Germany, marking a significant expansion of its network

Business » Tourism | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 16:15

Bulgaria Air Offers Direct Flights to 11 European Cities This Winter

Bulgaria Air has launched a special winter promotion, "Time to Fly," offering discounted tickets for flights until March 31, 2025, to 11 captivating European destinations

Business » Tourism | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 16:00

Crossing Borders: Bulgaria's Full Schengen Membership Transforms Travel to Greece and Romania

With Bulgaria's full integration into the Schengen Area, citizens now have the ability to travel freely to neighboring Greece and Romania

Business » Tourism | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 09:37

Sofia and Grenoble Now Connected by Direct Flights for the First Time

For the first time ever, a direct flight connection has been established between Sofia, Bulgaria, and the French ski resort of Grenoble

Business » Tourism | January 13, 2025, Monday // 16:41

Bulgaria’s Passport Ranked Among the World’s Strongest

The Henley Passport Index for 2025 reveals that Singapore holds the top spot for the most powerful passport

Business » Tourism | January 12, 2025, Sunday // 15:22

Bulgaria Moves Closer to Achieving Visa-Free Travel to the US

Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov has expressed optimism about the potential abolition of US visas for Bulgarian citizens

Business » Tourism | January 10, 2025, Friday // 12:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria