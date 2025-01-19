Wizz Air Relaunches Direct Flights Between Sofia and Tel Aviv

Wizz Air has resumed its flights from Sofia to Tel Aviv, starting January 16. The low-cost airline will operate flights four times a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

ROUTE: Sofia – Tel Aviv

– DAYS: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

PRICES FROM: 134.99 leva (69 euros)

BEGINS: January 16, 2025

Tickets for the route are now available for purchase on the airline’s website, wizzair.com, and through its mobile app, with prices beginning at 134.99 leva. The fare includes the administrative fee and a small cabin bag, with a maximum size of 40x30x20 cm. Additional charges apply for checked baggage or larger items, including wheeled luggage.

This marks the return of the Sofia-Tel Aviv route after a break, offering travelers convenient options for connecting the two cities.

Source: Wizz Air press release