Night Transport Service Changes in Sofia: Two Lines to be Discontinued
Sofia's Municipal Council has approved a proposal to discontinue two night bus lines and limit the operation of others. The proposal, brought forward by Vanya Grigorova of "BSP for Bulgaria" and Carlos Contrera from VMRO, will see lines N3 and N4 halted entirely, while lines N1 and N2 will only operate on Fridays and Saturdays.
Grigorova explained before the council meeting that lines N3 and N4 are largely empty between 23:30 and 04:00, and this issue has led to a reduction in other daytime bus routes, citing line 72 as an example. She compared the night transport service to an underdeveloped project, stating that it was like a “premature child” that has yet to overcome its challenges.
Shortly after the vote, Boris Bonev from WCC-DB-"Spasi Sofia" expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision on social media. He criticized the coalition of GERB, BSP, TISP, Blue Sofia, and breakaway parties for voting to end the service, despite strong public support for night transport, with over 400 letters from citizens in favor of keeping it. Bonev vowed that his movement would continue to push for the service’s restoration. "We will not give up," he wrote, adding that night transport would return at some point, though the exact timeline remains uncertain.
