Two Parties Exit 'BSP - United Left' Over Diverging Political Goals

Politics | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 17:16
Bulgaria: Two Parties Exit 'BSP - United Left' Over Diverging Political Goals

The political parties "Movement 21" and "Bulgarian Spring" have announced their decision to leave the Bulgarian Socialist Party ("BSP - United Left") coalition. These parties have cited multiple reasons for their departure, including the BSP’s alignment with the GERB governing coalition, which they argue contradicts the aims of the left-wing unity.

Both parties expressed that the primary goal of the "United Left" should be to establish a governing alternative, challenging what they view as a harmful political model that leads to one ineffective assembly after another, disregarding the needs of Bulgarian citizens. They advocate for a left-wing, center-left, and patriotic policy, aiming to position Bulgaria as a European, democratic, competitive, and socially responsible state.

In their statements, Tatyana Doncheva’s and Velizar Enchev’s parties criticized the BSP - United Left for serving as a "cover" for the mandate-holder's political maneuvers, claiming that such actions only reinforce corrupt power structures that perpetuate misconduct and self-interest. The parties emphasized that the current model of governance, characterized by corruption and exploitation, cannot be dismantled while the same individuals who perpetuate it remain in power.

"Movement 21" and "Bulgarian Spring" reaffirmed their commitment to restoring strong political representation for left-wing and center-left voters in Bulgaria. They called for a left-wing unity based on trust rather than mere electoral lists, promoting real collaboration, mutual respect, and open dialogue among diverse opinions. They envision a left-wing movement that is inclusive, free of external influences, and focused on the well-being of the citizens.

Their leaders stressed the importance of building a united Left led by individuals of high public morality, unencumbered by dependencies, and capable of competing for leadership positions in elections. This Left would be empowered to govern in the true interest of the Bulgarian people.

Source: Nova TV

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BSP, party, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Lags in Absorbing EU Funds, Risking Losses and Growing Debt

Bulgaria is falling behind in its utilization of European Union funds

World » EU | January 19, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Registered Unemployment in Bulgaria Drops Below 150,000 for the First Time

In December, Bulgaria's registered unemployment reached a historic low, dropping below 150,000 for the first time

Society | January 19, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Cyberattacks Enter Top 10 Risks for Bulgarian Businesses in 2025

Businesses in Bulgaria have identified cyberattacks as a growing concern, placing them among the top 10 risks for the first time in 2025

Business | January 18, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Informal Employment Persists in Bulgaria’s Service and Restaurant Sectors

The practice of hiring workers without formal employment contracts remains a widespread violation of labor and social security laws in Bulgaria

Business | January 18, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Euro Adoption in Bulgaria: Retail Chain Leads the Way with Dual Pricing

Preparations for Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone are well underway, despite the exact timeline remaining uncertain

Business » Finance | January 18, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Weekend Weather Outlook: Sunny Days and Foggy Mornings Across Bulgaria

The weather in Bulgaria for the weekend of January 18-19 will feature mostly sunny conditions

Society » Environment | January 17, 2025, Friday // 17:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Borissov Calls for Dialogue as 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' Criticizes Coalition Structure

GERB leader Boyko Borissov addressed reporters in parliament, highlighting the recent efforts in coalition negotiations that led to the formation of a fifth government

Politics | January 17, 2025, Friday // 10:31

Borissov Denies Peevski Influence, Expresses Confidence in Zhelyazkov Government

Boyko Borissov expressed confidence in the longevity of the Zhelyazkov government

Politics | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 13:42

Peevski Promises a 'New Beginning' for Bulgaria After Zhelyazkov Cabinet Approval

Delyan Peevski, leader of the DPS-New Beginning, addressed the media following the approval of the Zhelyazkov cabinet in parliament

Politics | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 12:04

Bulgaria's Political Gridlock Ends with Zhelyazkov Cabinet Approval

The National Assembly has approved the new government in Bulgaria, led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, after a vote that resulted in 125 deputies supporting the cabinet and 114 voting against i

Politics | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 11:48

Bulgaria Suspends Prosecutor General Election

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has decided to suspend the election of the Prosecutor General. This decision came after a proposal from some of the SJC members

Politics | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 10:27

Bulgaria’s Draft Government: A Closer Look at Zhelyazkov’s Cabinet

On Thursday, Rosen Zhelyazkov made his second attempt in six months to form a government

Politics | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 08:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria