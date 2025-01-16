Two Parties Exit 'BSP - United Left' Over Diverging Political Goals

The political parties "Movement 21" and "Bulgarian Spring" have announced their decision to leave the Bulgarian Socialist Party ("BSP - United Left") coalition. These parties have cited multiple reasons for their departure, including the BSP’s alignment with the GERB governing coalition, which they argue contradicts the aims of the left-wing unity.

Both parties expressed that the primary goal of the "United Left" should be to establish a governing alternative, challenging what they view as a harmful political model that leads to one ineffective assembly after another, disregarding the needs of Bulgarian citizens. They advocate for a left-wing, center-left, and patriotic policy, aiming to position Bulgaria as a European, democratic, competitive, and socially responsible state.

In their statements, Tatyana Doncheva’s and Velizar Enchev’s parties criticized the BSP - United Left for serving as a "cover" for the mandate-holder's political maneuvers, claiming that such actions only reinforce corrupt power structures that perpetuate misconduct and self-interest. The parties emphasized that the current model of governance, characterized by corruption and exploitation, cannot be dismantled while the same individuals who perpetuate it remain in power.

"Movement 21" and "Bulgarian Spring" reaffirmed their commitment to restoring strong political representation for left-wing and center-left voters in Bulgaria. They called for a left-wing unity based on trust rather than mere electoral lists, promoting real collaboration, mutual respect, and open dialogue among diverse opinions. They envision a left-wing movement that is inclusive, free of external influences, and focused on the well-being of the citizens.

Their leaders stressed the importance of building a united Left led by individuals of high public morality, unencumbered by dependencies, and capable of competing for leadership positions in elections. This Left would be empowered to govern in the true interest of the Bulgarian people.

Source: Nova TV