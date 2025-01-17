Wizz Air Expands Its Network with New Year-Round Flights from Varna
Wizz Air has announced the launch of a new and exclusive route from Varna to Leipzig, Germany, marking a significant expansion of its network. This service will begin in April, offering flights twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with tickets available for as low as 50.99 leva. The airline promises to operate the route year-round, making it a permanent addition to their roster of destinations.
This move makes Wizz Air the only airline providing direct, regular flights between the seaside city of Varna and Leipzig, strengthening the connectivity between Bulgaria and Germany. Leipzig, situated in central Germany and just an hour's train ride from Berlin, is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant modern atmosphere. The city boasts a mix of historical landmarks, musical traditions, and contemporary life.
- ROUTE: Varna – Leipzig
- DAYS: Tuesday, Saturday
- STARTS FROM: April 29, 2025
- PRICES: from 50.99 leva
Among Leipzig's top attractions are its world-class museums, including the Johann Sebastian Bach Museum, dedicated to the famed composer who lived and worked in the city for much of his life. The city also hosts a variety of cultural events throughout the year, such as opera performances, music festivals, and bustling traditional markets. Visitors can explore lively neighborhoods filled with cafes, galleries, and boutique shops, making Leipzig a must-visit for travelers seeking both cultural depth and modern charm.
Source: Wizz Air press release
