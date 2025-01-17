Wizz Air Expands Its Network with New Year-Round Flights from Varna

Business » TOURISM | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 16:15
Bulgaria: Wizz Air Expands Its Network with New Year-Round Flights from Varna

Wizz Air has announced the launch of a new and exclusive route from Varna to Leipzig, Germany, marking a significant expansion of its network. This service will begin in April, offering flights twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with tickets available for as low as 50.99 leva. The airline promises to operate the route year-round, making it a permanent addition to their roster of destinations.

This move makes Wizz Air the only airline providing direct, regular flights between the seaside city of Varna and Leipzig, strengthening the connectivity between Bulgaria and Germany. Leipzig, situated in central Germany and just an hour's train ride from Berlin, is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant modern atmosphere. The city boasts a mix of historical landmarks, musical traditions, and contemporary life.

  • ROUTE: VarnaLeipzig
  • DAYS: Tuesday, Saturday
  • STARTS FROM: April 29, 2025
  • PRICES: from 50.99 leva

Among Leipzig's top attractions are its world-class museums, including the Johann Sebastian Bach Museum, dedicated to the famed composer who lived and worked in the city for much of his life. The city also hosts a variety of cultural events throughout the year, such as opera performances, music festivals, and bustling traditional markets. Visitors can explore lively neighborhoods filled with cafes, galleries, and boutique shops, making Leipzig a must-visit for travelers seeking both cultural depth and modern charm.

Source: Wizz Air press release

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Wizz Air, flights, Varna, Leipzig

Related Articles:

Wizz Air Relaunches Direct Flights Between Sofia and Tel Aviv

|

Bulgaria Air Offers Direct Flights to 11 European Cities This Winter

|

Varna's Blue Zone Parking Restores Service

|

Tragic Death of 1-Year-Old in Varna Sparks Outrage Over Medical Response

|

Varna's Paid 'Blue Zone' Service to Cease on December 16 Due to Unpaid Fees

|

Wizz Air Expands from Varna with New Routes to Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, and More

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Wizz Air Relaunches Direct Flights Between Sofia and Tel Aviv

Wizz Air has resumed its flights from Sofia to Tel Aviv

Business » Tourism | January 17, 2025, Friday // 09:50

Bulgaria Air Offers Direct Flights to 11 European Cities This Winter

Bulgaria Air has launched a special winter promotion, "Time to Fly," offering discounted tickets for flights until March 31, 2025, to 11 captivating European destinations

Business » Tourism | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 16:00

Crossing Borders: Bulgaria's Full Schengen Membership Transforms Travel to Greece and Romania

With Bulgaria's full integration into the Schengen Area, citizens now have the ability to travel freely to neighboring Greece and Romania

Business » Tourism | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 09:37

Sofia and Grenoble Now Connected by Direct Flights for the First Time

For the first time ever, a direct flight connection has been established between Sofia, Bulgaria, and the French ski resort of Grenoble

Business » Tourism | January 13, 2025, Monday // 16:41

Bulgaria’s Passport Ranked Among the World’s Strongest

The Henley Passport Index for 2025 reveals that Singapore holds the top spot for the most powerful passport

Business » Tourism | January 12, 2025, Sunday // 15:22

Bulgaria Moves Closer to Achieving Visa-Free Travel to the US

Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov has expressed optimism about the potential abolition of US visas for Bulgarian citizens

Business » Tourism | January 10, 2025, Friday // 12:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria