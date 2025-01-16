Sofia Zoo to Raise Ticket Prices for First Time in 12 Years

The Sofia Zoo will introduce new entrance fees starting in February, following a decision made today by the Sofia Municipal Council. This price adjustment comes after 12 years without any changes to the ticket prices, and it was prompted by the zoo's management. The update is in line with a recommendation from the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums and aligns with the Sofia Municipality’s broader strategy to enhance service quality for residents and improve animal care.

Children under 3 will continue to enter the zoo for free, while tickets for children aged 3 to 18 will now cost 5 leva. For adults, the entrance fee will be 10 leva. A new "family ticket" has been introduced, priced at 20 leva for two parents and one child, or 25 leva for two parents with two or more children. In addition, students—including schoolchildren, university students, and doctoral candidates over the age of 18—will pay 5 leva for admission. Groups larger than 16 people will receive free entry for the 16th person, and tickets for pensioners and individuals with a permanent disability of 50% or more will be set at 3 leva.

Zoo director Dobromir Borislavov expressed his satisfaction with the new pricing, stating that the old rates were no longer adequate for the zoo’s operational needs and aspirations. He emphasized that the updated pricing structure would help the zoo improve its status and offer a more attractive destination for visitors.

Visitors will also be able to purchase a color brochure with a zoo map at the ticket counter. The brochure, available in both Bulgarian and English, will serve as a practical guide for first-time visitors and tourists, while also acting as a souvenir.

Looking ahead, Sofia Zoo plans significant improvements in 2025. These include the reconstruction of the western entrance and surrounding areas to enhance the visitor experience, expansion of animal enclosures, and upgrades to underground infrastructure. The veterinary clinic and animal stable will also be rebuilt to improve the medical care of the zoo’s animals. Notable animal-specific upgrades include a revamped bear complex and an expanded elephant enclosure, both aimed at improving the living conditions of these animals. Additionally, the zoo plans to install a photovoltaic system to reduce its carbon footprint and cut electricity costs, as well as improve heating systems in various animal habitats.

Sofia Zoo, which is one of Bulgaria’s most prominent tourist destinations, is a member of the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EAZA) since 2023. It is home to over 1,200 animals from 280 species, including excellent facilities for big cats, primates, a terrarium, and an aquarium. The zoo also houses an Ecological Education Center, offering educational programs for visitors. Open year-round, Sofia Zoo attracted over 500,000 visitors in 2023, up from 450,000 in 2022. In addition to its extensive animal collection, the zoo provides recreational spaces, including playgrounds and a Japanese Garden, within its well-maintained park.

