Families of Deceased in Ukraine Conflict Can Now Seek Compensation

A new avenue for justice has been opened for families affected by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Immediate family members of individuals who lost their lives due to the conflict can now file claims for mental pain and suffering under Category A2.1 of the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. This initiative provides a way for families to seek recognition and compensation for their profound personal loss.

Parents, spouses or civil partners, and children of the deceased are eligible to submit claims. Other family members may also qualify if they can demonstrate close ties or dependence on the deceased, as specified in the Claim Form and Rules for Category A2.1.

The launch of this category, initially delayed by a cyberattack on Ukrainian governmental registries in December, is now proceeding. While the Register’s systems remained secure, the attack disrupted access to essential information for claim submissions. Claims in Category A3.1, related to damage or destruction of residential property, will resume once affected registries are fully operational. Preparations for additional claim categories are underway.

Claims under Category A2.1 focus on the Claimant’s mental pain and anguish caused by the death of a close family member. Required information includes details about the Claimant, the deceased, their relationship, and circumstances surrounding the death. Ukrainian registries will automatically provide supporting evidence through the Diia platform. Financial losses, such as loss of income or support, are not covered under this category but may be addressed in future claim types.

Claims can be submitted via Diia, Ukraine’s digital government platform, which simplifies access to public services and digital documents. Diia serves over 20 million users, offering a secure and efficient way to file claims. Instructions, forms, and FAQs for Category A2.1 are available on the Register’s official website in English and Ukrainian.

This marks the second claim category introduced by the Register. The first, Category A3.1, pertains to residential property damage and has received nearly 13,000 claims, with reported losses exceeding €800 million. Additional categories are expected to be introduced soon.

The Register of Damage for Ukraine was established under the Council of Europe framework in response to UN General Assembly Resolution A/RES/ES-11/5. It aims to document claims for losses caused by Russian aggression and represents a step towards justice and compensation. Headquartered in The Hague with an office in Kyiv, the Register has been supported by 43 countries and the European Union. It serves as a significant tool in holding Russia accountable for the destruction caused by its actions in Ukraine.

Source: Register of Damage for Ukraine press release