Sunny Weather Across Bulgaria on January 17

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Sunny Weather Across Bulgaria on January 17 @Pexels

On January 17, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather. A light to moderate westerly wind is expected throughout the day. Temperatures will range between 2°C and 7°C, with Sofia reaching around 3°C.

In the Black Sea region, conditions will also be mostly sunny, accompanied by a moderate westerly wind. Daytime highs will vary from 6°C to 8°C, while the seawater temperature will remain steady at approximately 8°C.

In the mountains, sunny skies will prevail, with light to moderate northerly to northwesterly winds. Temperatures are expected to rise, reaching around -5°C at 1,200 meters altitude and close to 0°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

