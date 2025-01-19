Stable Finances Pave the Way for Bulgaria’s Next Eurozone Steps

Bulgaria Lags in Absorbing EU Funds, Risking Losses and Growing Debt
Bulgaria is falling behind in its utilization of European Union funds
Bulgaria is expected to request extraordinary convergence reports from the European Commission and the European Central Bank for eurozone entry by the end of January, according to former Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova. She made the announcement during a visit to the Ministry of Finance following the official handover ceremony for the newly formed government.
Petkova, who will continue serving as deputy to the new Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, emphasized that the new leadership is inheriting stable public finances. She highlighted that the state budget for 2024 is designed to meet the 3% deficit target. Additionally, the recently adopted Law on the Collection of Revenues and Execution of Expenditures provides a solid framework for managing state finances.
The former minister expressed optimism about the smooth transition, noting that a presidential decree related to the law's implementation is expected soon. This step is anticipated to ensure stability and reassure the public. She also reaffirmed that salaries and pensions remain top priorities, with guarantees that they will be paid fully and on time as stipulated by law.
Bulgaria is on the verge of meeting the inflation criterion
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has significantly increased its investments in Bulgaria for 2024
Bulgaria has met the inflation criterion required for entry into the Eurozone, with an average annual inflation rate of 2.6% over the last 12 months
Bulgaria's National Statistical Institute has reported that inflation for 2024 stands at 2.2%, a slight increase from the previous year
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has adopted a new regulation outlining the framework for providing emergency liquidity support to solvent banks once Bulgaria joins the Eurozone
