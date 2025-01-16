Borissov Denies Peevski Influence, Expresses Confidence in Zhelyazkov Government

Boyko Borissov expressed confidence in the longevity of the Zhelyazkov government, highlighting the inclusion of GERB’s top experts. Speaking after weeks of silence, Borissov reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the cabinet, emphasizing the strong representation of party leaders like Tomislav Donchev and Daniel Mitov. He stated that a government led by himself would be even stronger but pledged to assist his colleagues for the country’s stability.

Borissov firmly denied claims of influence from Delyan Peevski, clarifying GERB’s decision to seek support from Ahmed Dogan’s formation. He asserted that GERB would not work with Peevski and dismissed any suggestions of alignment with him. Borissov also addressed the evolving political landscape, noting the cooperation between “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) and “DPS-New Beginning,” while expressing openness to WCC-DB joining the government. He emphasized the urgent need for national progress and unity in tackling pressing issues.

Meanwhile, the WCC-DB coalition rejected any possibility of becoming part of the government, citing significant differences in priorities. DSB chairman Atanas Atanasov highlighted GERB’s failure to address corruption and measures against Russian espionage, which were reportedly omitted during negotiations. He criticized the coalition’s reliance on DPS support, arguing it undermines transparency and reform.

In parallel, Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Rosen Zhelyazkov on his election as Bulgaria’s Prime Minister, expressing optimism about future collaboration for Bulgaria’s prosperity and unity within Europe. She also acknowledged Bulgaria’s support for Ukraine and wished Zhelyazkov success in his new role.

At the ceremonial transfer of power in the Council of Ministers, outgoing caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev reflected on the achievements of his cabinet, including Bulgaria’s progress toward Schengen membership and readiness to meet eurozone criteria. He praised the efforts of his team and expressed confidence in Zhelyazkov’s leadership. Glavchev emphasized the significance of a regular government for overcoming political instability.

Zhelyazkov, in turn, underscored the importance of broad parliamentary support, citing the coalition agreement as a framework for implementing goals, policies, and financial strategies. He acknowledged the urgency of immediate action, stating that the time for a grace period had passed. His priorities include stabilizing finances, introducing social policies, and fostering confidence in the state administration to ensure effective governance.

