Japan Warns: 82% Chance of Catastrophic Megaquake in the Next 30 Years

World | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 13:27
Bulgaria: Japan Warns: 82% Chance of Catastrophic Megaquake in the Next 30 Years

A Japanese government panel has slightly increased its forecast for the likelihood of a “megaquake” occurring along the Nankai Trough, now estimating a probability of 75 to 82 percent over the next 30 years. This earthquake, potentially reaching a magnitude of 8 to 9, could trigger catastrophic tsunamis, resulting in hundreds of thousands of fatalities and causing significant economic damage. The Earthquake Research Committee's update marks a modest revision from its previous estimate, which ranged between 74 and 81 percent.

The Nankai Trough, an undersea trench stretching 800 kilometers along Japan's Pacific coast, is the site of the potential megaquake. The Philippine Sea tectonic plate is slowly sliding beneath Japan's continental plate, where friction builds up until it is released in the form of powerful earthquakes. The region has experienced similar megaquakes roughly every 100 to 200 years, with the last major event occurring in 1946.

According to experts, the risk of another earthquake grows each year, with the probability increasing by about one percent annually. The most recent government estimates suggest that smaller islands along the coast could be inundated by tsunamis over 30 meters high, with densely populated areas on Honshu and Shikoku facing colossal waves just minutes after an earthquake strikes.

In 2012, the government warned that such an event would have devastating effects, including major loss of life and infrastructure damage. The Japan Meteorological Association issued a megaquake advisory last August following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake, though it was later lifted. This caused public concern, leading to shortages of basic supplies like rice, as people prepared for possible disasters. The most powerful megaquakes on record in the region occurred in 1707, 1854, and 1944-46, with the 1707 quake also triggering the last eruption of Mount Fuji.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: megaquake, Japanese, Earthquake

Related Articles:

Death Toll Rises to 53 in Tibet Earthquake as Relief Efforts Intensify

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Dingri County in Xigaze City, within the Xizang Autonomous Region, has risen to 53

World | January 7, 2025, Tuesday // 09:18

Powerful 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Vanuatu Islands

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 struck the Vanuatu Islands early Tuesday morning

World | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 10:01

Bulgaria and Japan Launch Joint Research Lab for Dairy Innovations

The state company "LB Bulgaricum" has signed an agreement with its long-time partner, the Japanese company "Meiji," to establish a joint research laboratory in Bulgaria.

Business | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 16:31

2024 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Japanese Atomic Bomb Survivors

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2024 has been awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese organization comprised of atomic bomb survivors

World | October 11, 2024, Friday // 13:56

Earthquake Measuring 5.2 Hits Black Sea, Felt in Bulgarian City

A strong earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale occurred in the Black Sea, and it was felt in the Bulgarian city of Dobrich

Society » Incidents | October 11, 2024, Friday // 11:33

Japan's PM Fumio Kishida Bows Out of Election, Citing Need for Party Renewal

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced that he will not seek re-election in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership contest next month

World | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 08:57
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Denmark Issues Strong Warning to Trump Over Greenland: ‘It’s Not for Sale!’

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told US President-elect Donald Trump that Greenland's future should be determined solely by Greenland itself

World | January 17, 2025, Friday // 15:20

Ukraine and the UK Sign Century-Long Agreement to Boost Innovation, Defense, and Cooperation

Ukraine and the United Kingdom have entered into a landmark 100-year partnership agreement, marking a new era of collaboration between the two nations

World » Ukraine | January 17, 2025, Friday // 13:00

Russian Lawyers of Navalny Sentenced for Extremism

Lawyers representing the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been sentenced to prison terms for their involvement in what authorities have labeled an "extremist organization"

World » Russia | January 17, 2025, Friday // 12:05

Families of Deceased in Ukraine Conflict Can Now Seek Compensation

A new avenue for justice has been opened for families affected by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine

World » Ukraine | January 17, 2025, Friday // 11:38

Russia Advances Near Pokrovsk While Suffering Heavy Losses in Kursk Oblast

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched over 50 attacks near 19 settlements along the Pokrovsk front

World » Ukraine | January 17, 2025, Friday // 10:11

School Knife Attack in Slovakia Claims Two Lives

A knife attack at a grammar school in Spišská Stará Ves, a small town in northern Slovaki

World » EU | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 17:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria