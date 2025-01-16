Peevski Promises a 'New Beginning' for Bulgaria After Zhelyazkov Cabinet Approval

Delyan Peevski, leader of the DPS-New Beginning, addressed the media following the approval of the Zhelyazkov cabinet in parliament, stressing his party's commitment to working for the people. Peevski expressed dissatisfaction with the current political environment, criticizing the opposition and emphasizing that his party represents a new direction for Bulgaria. He called out those in opposition, describing them as a "tragedy," and drew attention to what he saw as an unclean political alliance formed by the ruling parties.

Peevski also commented on the political dynamics surrounding former Prime Minister and GERB leader Boyko Borissov, congratulating him for uniting former adversaries who had previously insulted and opposed him. According to Peevski, those who once criticized Borissov are now aligning with him, signaling a shift in political allegiances. "They are in love and kissing now," he remarked, highlighting the inconsistency in their actions.

The DPS-New Beginning leader took a strong stance on the issue of immunity in parliament. He claimed that the current political deal aims to protect individuals from accountability, stating that GERB and other parties would not vote in favor of granting immunity. Peevski's remarks suggested that the political environment is marked by a "coalition of immunities," with a focus on safeguarding those in power from legal consequences.

Peevski concluded by asserting that his party represents the end of the transitional period in Bulgarian politics. He emphasized that the collaboration between BSP and GERB marks the conclusion of an era and heralds the arrival of a "New Beginning." As the leader of the DPS-New Beginning, he pledged to stand with the people and promised that his party would soon take the reins of government.

