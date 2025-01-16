Bulgaria's Political Gridlock Ends with Zhelyazkov Cabinet Approval

Politics | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 11:48
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Political Gridlock Ends with Zhelyazkov Cabinet Approval

The National Assembly has approved the new government in Bulgaria, led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, after a vote that resulted in 125 deputies supporting the cabinet and 114 voting against it, with no abstentions. The approval process was confirmed with an oath taken by the newly appointed ministers. The cabinet's approval follows an agreement reached between the GERB party, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP-United Left), and the "There Is Such a People" (TISP) party, with the Democracy, Rights and Freedoms (DPS-Dogan faction) party backing the government without nominating any ministers.

The government will be composed of 19 ministers, with 11 positions allocated to GERB, and 4 each for BSP-United Left and TISP. The DPS, though supportive of the new cabinet, will not have representatives in the executive. The support of the DPS brings the total number of votes in favor to 126, strengthening the parliamentary majority. The cabinet's structure includes the position of Prime Minister, three deputy prime ministers, and the 19 ministers.

In the vote, 239 MPs participated, and the approval of both the prime minister and the cabinet structure was confirmed with identical results: 125 votes in favor, 114 against, and no abstentions. This marks the official transition from the caretaker government to the new administration.

A detailed 11-page agreement was signed between GERB, BSP-United Left, and TISP prior to the release of the proposed cabinet. This document includes provisions about the governance structure, such as the use of a Joint Governance Council, which will comprise representatives from each of the three coalition parties and two from the DPS. This council will guide decisions on deputy ministers and regional governors, and will seek broad consensus rather than following a strict quota system. The agreement also stipulates that ministers can be replaced if they fail to deliver on the management program. Any party in the coalition may exit the government by providing written notice and justification.

Following the National Assembly vote, the caretaker cabinet will officially hand over its duties to the new ministers, marking the start of the Zhelyazkov-led government.

Reactions

President Rumen Radev emphasized the need for a stable parliamentary majority to ensure a stable government in Bulgaria. Speaking at the National Assembly after the new cabinet was sworn in, he stressed that the priority should be working for the benefit of the people. Radev acknowledged that the new government is complex and diverse, formed out of necessity to end the ongoing political crisis and the cycle of repeated elections. He noted that the parliament’s success will depend on the goals it sets and the methods it employs to achieve them, underscoring that the cabinet's primary focus should be the welfare of the Bulgarian people. Regarding the Supreme Judicial Council and the Prosecutor General, Radev mentioned he would make a statement within the constitutional timeline on the decisions made the previous day. He also addressed the ongoing issues in the Bulgarian Army, stating that numerous challenges remain but that the focus is gradually shifting to the people.

Slavi Trifonov, leader of "There Is Such a People" (TISP), responded to criticism by reiterating his commitment to forming a stable government without the involvement of Delyan Peevski and his "New Beginning" party. In a Facebook post, he emphasized that, despite his previous refusal to negotiate with Peevski, Bulgaria now has a functioning government, thanks to the cooperation of TISP with GERB, BSP-United Left, and the support of DPS. Trifonov acknowledged the country's dire financial situation, warning that Bulgaria is on the brink of bankruptcy, with a missing 18 billion from the state budget. He stressed that without an immediate government to approve a budget, there would be no funds for essential services like education, healthcare, and pensions. This would lead to tax increases and massive borrowing, ultimately making Bulgarians significantly poorer and jeopardizing the future of multiple generations. Despite his reservations, Trifonov stated that he and TISP are committed to stabilizing the country, improving living standards, and ensuring security for all Bulgarians in the coming years. He acknowledged the necessity of compromise to achieve a functioning government and avoid further economic collapse.

Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS-New Beginning, addressed the media after the approval of the Zhelyazkov cabinet, criticizing the current political environment and opposition, which he described as a "tragedy." He noted the formation of an unclean political alliance between the ruling parties, particularly highlighting the shift in loyalties within the political landscape, as former adversaries of Boyko Borissov now align with him. Peevski also criticized the political deal for protecting individuals from accountability, stating that GERB and other parties would not support granting immunity. He concluded by declaring that the collaboration between BSP and GERB marks the end of the transitional period in Bulgaria, with his party, DPS-New Beginning, poised to take over and represent a new direction for the country.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)
  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
  • Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
