TikTok's Last Stand: Will the U.S. Ban Really Happen on Sunday?

TikTok is preparing to shut down its U.S. operations this Sunday, with a federal ban set to take effect. The company’s social media platform, used by 170 million Americans, could be impacted by the law that mandates a ban on new TikTok downloads from U.S. app stores unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sells the platform. However, some sources suggest that there may be a last-minute attempt to halt the shutdown. President-elect Donald Trump, whose term begins the day after the ban is due to start, is reportedly considering issuing an executive order to delay enforcement of the shutdown for 60 to 90 days.

If the ban is enforced, the law also prohibits U.S. companies from providing services that allow TikTok to be maintained, updated, or distributed. Although users who already have the app may still access it, the ban could severely disrupt its operations. The shutdown could affect not only U.S. users but potentially those globally, as TikTok relies on service providers in the U.S. to support its worldwide user base.

TikTok has confirmed it will take steps to ease the transition for users. A pop-up message will appear for users attempting to open the app, directing them to a website explaining the ban. The company also plans to allow users to download their personal data before the shutdown. If the shutdown occurs, it will protect TikTok service providers from legal risks while allowing the company to resume U.S. operations if the situation changes.

While the Biden administration has not intervened in the issue, it has been reported that there is still room for maneuver. President Biden has stated that he cannot legally intervene without a credible plan from ByteDance, but the administration is considering options to delay the shutdown. The U.S. Supreme Court is currently deliberating whether to uphold the law, pause the ban, or allow it to be enforced. Meanwhile, a proposal by Senator Ed Markey to extend ByteDance's deadline for divesting TikTok was blocked by Republican Senator Tom Cotton.

The law, which President Biden signed in April, requires ByteDance to sell its U.S. operations by January 19, or face a nationwide ban. However, the company has sought to delay or block the ban, arguing that it infringes on free speech rights guaranteed by the First Amendment. TikTok has warned that if the ban goes into effect, it could result in a loss of one-third of its 170 million American users within a month.

Despite the potential shutdown, TikTok's lawyers emphasized that the service could be restored fairly quickly if President Trump takes action to reverse the ban. The situation remains fluid, with legal challenges and political negotiations likely to continue in the coming days.

