TikTok's Last Stand: Will the U.S. Ban Really Happen on Sunday?

World | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 11:09
Bulgaria: TikTok's Last Stand: Will the U.S. Ban Really Happen on Sunday? @Pexels

TikTok is preparing to shut down its U.S. operations this Sunday, with a federal ban set to take effect. The company’s social media platform, used by 170 million Americans, could be impacted by the law that mandates a ban on new TikTok downloads from U.S. app stores unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sells the platform. However, some sources suggest that there may be a last-minute attempt to halt the shutdown. President-elect Donald Trump, whose term begins the day after the ban is due to start, is reportedly considering issuing an executive order to delay enforcement of the shutdown for 60 to 90 days.

If the ban is enforced, the law also prohibits U.S. companies from providing services that allow TikTok to be maintained, updated, or distributed. Although users who already have the app may still access it, the ban could severely disrupt its operations. The shutdown could affect not only U.S. users but potentially those globally, as TikTok relies on service providers in the U.S. to support its worldwide user base.

TikTok has confirmed it will take steps to ease the transition for users. A pop-up message will appear for users attempting to open the app, directing them to a website explaining the ban. The company also plans to allow users to download their personal data before the shutdown. If the shutdown occurs, it will protect TikTok service providers from legal risks while allowing the company to resume U.S. operations if the situation changes.

While the Biden administration has not intervened in the issue, it has been reported that there is still room for maneuver. President Biden has stated that he cannot legally intervene without a credible plan from ByteDance, but the administration is considering options to delay the shutdown. The U.S. Supreme Court is currently deliberating whether to uphold the law, pause the ban, or allow it to be enforced. Meanwhile, a proposal by Senator Ed Markey to extend ByteDance's deadline for divesting TikTok was blocked by Republican Senator Tom Cotton.

The law, which President Biden signed in April, requires ByteDance to sell its U.S. operations by January 19, or face a nationwide ban. However, the company has sought to delay or block the ban, arguing that it infringes on free speech rights guaranteed by the First Amendment. TikTok has warned that if the ban goes into effect, it could result in a loss of one-third of its 170 million American users within a month.

Despite the potential shutdown, TikTok's lawyers emphasized that the service could be restored fairly quickly if President Trump takes action to reverse the ban. The situation remains fluid, with legal challenges and political negotiations likely to continue in the coming days.

Sources:

  • The Washington Post
  • The New York Times
  • Fox News
  • Reuters
  • NBC
  • X
  • The Information
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, TikTok, American, Chinese

Related Articles:

Denmark Issues Strong Warning to Trump Over Greenland: ‘It’s Not for Sale!’

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told US President-elect Donald Trump that Greenland's future should be determined solely by Greenland itself

World | January 17, 2025, Friday // 15:20

Biden Warns of Rising Oligarchy Threat in the US

President Joe Biden delivered a final address from the Oval Office on Wednesday, marking the conclusion of his political career spanning over five decades

World | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 09:52

EU Struggles for Visa Reciprocity with US: Bulgaria Still Left Out

The European Commission reaffirmed its commitment to achieving visa-free travel to the United States for all European Union citizens

World » EU | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 16:38

Former TikTok Executive Alleges Coercion to Pledge Allegiance to China’s Socialist System

A former TikTok executive has filed a lawsuit alleging that she was coerced into signing an oath of allegiance to China's "socialist system" and national interests

World | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 15:00

China Considers Shocking Move: Elon Musk to Take Over TikTok in the US

The Chinese government is reportedly considering allowing Elon Musk to acquire TikTok's US operations and merge it with his social media platform X

World | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00

EU Braces for Potential Shift in US Policies Under Trump’s Presidency

The European Union is increasingly concerned that the president-elect, Donald Trump, might reverse key policies and sanctions implemented by President Joe Biden

World » EU | January 13, 2025, Monday // 14:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Denmark Issues Strong Warning to Trump Over Greenland: ‘It’s Not for Sale!’

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told US President-elect Donald Trump that Greenland's future should be determined solely by Greenland itself

World | January 17, 2025, Friday // 15:20

Ukraine and the UK Sign Century-Long Agreement to Boost Innovation, Defense, and Cooperation

Ukraine and the United Kingdom have entered into a landmark 100-year partnership agreement, marking a new era of collaboration between the two nations

World » Ukraine | January 17, 2025, Friday // 13:00

Russian Lawyers of Navalny Sentenced for Extremism

Lawyers representing the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been sentenced to prison terms for their involvement in what authorities have labeled an "extremist organization"

World » Russia | January 17, 2025, Friday // 12:05

Families of Deceased in Ukraine Conflict Can Now Seek Compensation

A new avenue for justice has been opened for families affected by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine

World » Ukraine | January 17, 2025, Friday // 11:38

Russia Advances Near Pokrovsk While Suffering Heavy Losses in Kursk Oblast

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched over 50 attacks near 19 settlements along the Pokrovsk front

World » Ukraine | January 17, 2025, Friday // 10:11

School Knife Attack in Slovakia Claims Two Lives

A knife attack at a grammar school in Spišská Stará Ves, a small town in northern Slovaki

World » EU | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 17:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria