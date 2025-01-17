Ukraine Destroys Mine Shaft to Halt Russian Advance; UK and France Discuss Peacekeeping Troops

Russian forces have made significant advances in the Donetsk region, occupying the village of Neskuchne, according to the latest data from the DeepState project. This settlement is crucial, as it lies just a few kilometers away from Velyka Novosilka, a key target for Russian troops in their ongoing offensive. Neskuchne is now the second-to-last village before Velyka Novosilka, with only the small settlement of Vremivka remaining between Russian forces and their objective. The semi-encirclement of Velyka Novosilka now spans a distance of about six kilometers. Ukrainian forces have managed to hold some ground in the region, notably regaining positions near Uspenivka, but the situation remains tense.

In another development, Ukraine has taken drastic measures to defend the strategically important town of Pokrovsk. Ukrainian miners detonated explosives at the No. 3 mine shaft in Pishchane, located southeast of Pokrovsk, to prevent Russian forces from advancing further. The mine had become a target due to its proximity to Russian positions. This action aims to delay Russia’s ability to use the mine's tunnels for a flanking attack on the town, which is vital for Ukrainian logistics. The mine is also a key economic asset, as it produces coking coal for steelmaking, Ukraine's second-largest export.

Amid the ongoing conflict, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Ukraine on January 16 to strengthen bilateral ties. During his visit, he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are expected to sign a historic agreement aimed at deepening security cooperation between the two nations. This partnership will focus on military collaboration in maritime security, enhancing defense in the Baltic, Black, and Azov Seas, and countering Russia's aggression. Starmer emphasized that the partnership would also include investments in technology, scientific research, and cultural exchanges, marking a long-term commitment between the UK and Ukraine. This agreement reflects the UK's support for Ukraine in the face of Russian expansionism, as well as a broader strategic shift in the West’s engagement with Kyiv.

Meanwhile, in Russia, a fire that broke out at an oil depot in Voronezh Oblast, following a drone attack, has been under control since the night of January 15. The blaze, which affected several tanks at the depot, was difficult to contain initially due to the ongoing threat of further drone attacks. Russian emergency crews have been working through the night, supported by reinforcements from neighboring oblasts. No casualties have been reported, and local authorities assured that civilian property was not damaged. The attack on the oil depot highlights the ongoing drone warfare that has become a hallmark of the conflict, with Ukraine frequently targeting Russian logistical hubs.

On the diplomatic front, discussions about deploying peacekeeping forces to Ukraine have gained momentum. UK Prime Minister Starmer and French President Macron have reportedly considered the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine to help secure any peace agreement that may emerge after the conflict. While details of these discussions remain confidential, sources suggest that the idea of peacekeeping forces has been raised as a way to stabilize Ukraine’s sovereignty post-war. This comes amid concerns that any peace deal could involve territorial compromises, with some leaders discussing the potential deployment of foreign troops to deter further Russian aggression. This proposal underscores the growing need for a strategic approach to post-war stability in the region.

Finally, the ongoing efforts by Russia to effectively annex Belarus are raising alarms among NATO, the US, and Ukraine. According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War, Russia's integration of Belarus into its military, political, and economic structures presents a serious threat to the West. While Belarus is not yet fully absorbed, Moscow's actions since 2020 have already positioned Belarus as a strategic partner that could help Russia offset the costs of its war in Ukraine. The Kremlin’s deepening control over Belarus is seen as a long-term challenge for NATO, as it provides Russia with a platform for launching military operations and carrying out joint exercises, including those involving tactical nuclear weapons. This ongoing integration could eventually lead to Belarus becoming a de facto extension of Russia, complicating the security landscape in Eastern Europe.

Sources: