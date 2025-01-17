Railway Accident Near Sofia Leaves Two Dead and One in Life-Threatening Condition, Sparks Safety Debate

Society » INCIDENTS | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 10:09
Bulgaria: Railway Accident Near Sofia Leaves Two Dead and One in Life-Threatening Condition, Sparks Safety Debate

A 59-year-old man who was injured in a collision between two freight trains near the Sofia village of Lokorsko remains in critical condition. According to Prof. Dr. Maya Belitova, the head of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care at Tsaritsa Ioanna University Hospital (ISUL), the patient is in life-threatening condition after being rushed to the facility by emergency medical teams.

The tragic incident, which took place near the Svetovrachene and Kremikovtsi railway stations, claimed the lives of two people. One of the victims was the driver of one of the trains, while the other was an employee of Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ). Six others sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at various hospitals in Sofia.

Among the injured, a 51-year-old man with a chest injury was transported to the University Hospital "St. Anna." Two other individuals, aged 43 and 44, were taken to "Pirogov," both in shock with head and chest injuries. Another two victims, aged 41 and 56, were admitted to the Military Medical Academy with chest injuries and multiple fractures, also in shock.

The cause of the crash is believed to be linked to a red-light violation by one of the trains, a recurring problem in Bulgaria. Experts have noted that railway safety is severely compromised due to years of underfunding and staff shortages in the sector. Former railway worker Mihail Rangelov highlighted the growing severity of the issue, pointing out that there were over 20 red-light incidents last year alone.

Rangelov stressed that the lack of investment and demotivation within the railway workforce are contributing factors. He also added that, in such incidents, the blame often lies with railway workers rather than politicians. The ongoing investigation is looking into the exact circumstances of the crash, while the area of the accident remains cordoned off for further inspection.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
  • Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
  • OFFNews
