Biden Warns of Rising Oligarchy Threat in the US

President Joe Biden delivered a final address from the Oval Office on Wednesday, marking the conclusion of his political career spanning over five decades. His speech underscored his concerns about the concentration of wealth and power in the United States and warned against the erosion of democracy. Biden urged Americans to unite, emphasizing the enduring strength of the country’s democratic institutions, which he called "a bold experiment" sustained for nearly 250 years.

In his remarks, Biden cautioned about the dangers posed by a "tech industrial complex," describing it as a driver of misinformation and an enabler of power abuse. He lamented the decline of a free press and its role in maintaining democracy. Reflecting on his presidency, he reiterated his belief that the soul of America remained at stake, urging citizens to continue fighting for equality and the foundational principles of the nation.

As Biden prepares to transfer power to President-elect Donald Trump on Monday at noon (1700 GMT), his Democratic Party faces diminished influence in national politics. Trump’s return to the White House, coupled with a slate of cabinet nominees intent on challenging traditional alliances and norms, has heightened concerns among Democrats about the country's future direction. Notably, Trump has enlisted billionaire Elon Musk as a special adviser to oversee cost-cutting efforts in the federal government.

Biden’s presidency was marked by significant achievements, including a robust economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, investments in infrastructure, and advancements in semiconductor manufacturing. Despite high inflation, his administration defied predictions of a recession, creating a strong job market and revitalizing key industries. However, Republicans capitalized on voter frustration with rising prices, portraying Democrats as disconnected from working-class concerns and attributing economic woes to immigration.

Domestically, Biden faced challenges in uniting a deeply divided nation and addressing growing inequality. While his administration enacted sweeping legislative changes, including pandemic relief and climate investments, critics argue that reversing decades of rising inequality requires sustained effort. His crowning political achievement—defeating Trump in 2020—proved fleeting as Trump mounted a successful comeback, overshadowing Biden’s legacy.

In foreign policy, Biden highlighted a unified Western response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, strengthened alliances, and the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as significant milestones. However, the chaotic withdrawal in 2021, which resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. military personnel, marred his achievements. His steadfast support for Israel during its conflict with Hamas further divided his party, alienating progressive Democrats critical of his policies.

Reflecting on his tenure, Biden leaves behind a mixed legacy. While his administration restored international trust in the U.S. following Trump’s first term, analysts like Vincent Rigby suggest Biden’s presidency may ultimately be viewed as an interlude between two Trump administrations. Allies and critics alike acknowledge his contributions to rebuilding the nation’s economic and political stability, though his decision to seek reelection at 80 remains a point of contention.

As Biden concludes his term, his supporters emphasize the long-term impact of his legislative accomplishments. Senator Chris Coons, a close ally, praised Biden’s leadership during an unprecedented economic, public health, and democratic crisis, crediting him with navigating the country through immense challenges. While his immediate legacy remains under scrutiny, Biden’s defenders argue that the full measure of his presidency will only become clear with time.

