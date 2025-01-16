Bulgaria’s Draft Government: A Closer Look at Zhelyazkov’s Cabinet

On Thursday, Rosen Zhelyazkov made his second attempt in six months to form a government. His first attempt during the summer led to a significant division within the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS). Zhelyazkov, a lawyer by profession, began his career in the regional administration of Sofia and later held roles in Sofia Municipality. Over the years, he has served as Secretary of the Council of Ministers, chaired several regulatory bodies, and was Minister of Transport and Communications in 2018. In April 2023, he was elected Chairman of the 49th National Assembly.

To assist him, three deputy prime ministers have been proposed. Tomislav Donchev, a prominent figure in GERB, will serve as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth. Donchev, a former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister responsible for EU funds, has also served as Mayor of Gabrovo and been elected MP nine times. Atanas Zafirov, nominated by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), is another proposed Deputy Prime Minister. Zafirov, the party’s acting chairman since Cornelia Ninova’s resignation in 2023, has significant parliamentary experience, including chairing the Defense Committee and the committee overseeing special services.

Grozdan Karadzhov, from “There Are Such People” (TISP), has been proposed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications. Karadzhov, a former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development under Kiril Petkov, has prior experience in the Ministry of Transport during Ivan Kostov’s government. He has also worked in senior roles at BTC and Bulgarian Post Bank and was an MP for the Reformist Bloc.

Temenuzhka Petkova, a long-serving GERB member, is nominated for the Ministry of Finance. Petkova previously led the Ministry of Energy under two Borisov administrations and held leadership positions in financial control and inspection agencies. Daniel Mitov, another GERB representative, has been proposed as Minister of Interior. Mitov, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, has served in multiple political organizations before joining GERB, where he became deputy chairman and was once proposed as a prime ministerial candidate.

For the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev has been put forward. At 23, he was the youngest MP in 2014, later becoming chairman of GERB’s Youth Organization and a deputy foreign minister. Ivan Ivanov, with legal and administrative expertise, has been nominated for the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works. Ivanov, a 10-time MP from BSP, previously served as Minister of Agriculture under Kiril Petkov.

The proposed Minister of Labor and Social Policy, Borislav Gutsanov, is a veteran BSP member. A long-time municipal councilor from Varna, Gutsanov has served multiple terms as MP and currently co-chairs BSP’s parliamentary group. Atanas Zapryanov, the acting Minister of Defense, is slated to continue in his role. A reserve lieutenant general with extensive military experience, Zapryanov has been Deputy Minister of Defense three times and received the Order of Military Merit, First Class.

Georgi Georgiev, a lawyer and Sofia University lecturer, has been nominated as Minister of Justice. Georgiev is best known for his tenure as chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council during Yordanka Fandakova’s mayoralty. Krasimir Valchev, the proposed Minister of Education and Science, previously held the same position in the Borisov III cabinet. Valchev also has experience in the Ministry of Finance and currently serves as a GERB MP.

Silvi Kirilov, a seasoned urologist, is the proposal for Minister of Health. Kirilov has directed Alexandrovska Hospital and the Transplantation Agency and served two terms as the oldest MP in the National Assembly. For the Ministry of Culture, Marian Bachev, an actor and comedian known for his work on the “Slavi Show,” has been nominated. Bachev also runs a theater workshop for children.

Georgi Tahov is expected to remain as Minister of Agriculture and Food, a position he has held since leading the Agriculture Fund. Tahov has extensive management experience in the National Revenue Agency. Manol Genov, a BSP MP with environmental expertise, has been proposed as Minister of Environment and Water. Genov previously chaired the parliamentary Environment Commission and served as Deputy Mayor of Asenovgrad.

Petar Dilov, a financier with experience in banking supervision, is the nominee for Minister of Economy and Industry. Dilov, affiliated with TISP, has worked on adapting Bulgarian legislation to European standards. Zhecho Stankov, who served as a deputy minister in the Ministry of Energy and chaired the Bulgarian Energy Holding, has been proposed to lead the Ministry of Energy.

Valentin Mundrov, the acting Minister of e-Government, will retain his post. Mundrov has extensive experience in developing and maintaining information systems across various institutions, including the National Health Insurance Fund and the Ministry of Health. Miroslav Borshosh, a UDF veteran, has been nominated as Minister of Tourism. Borshosh, previously a director at the National Palace of Culture, served as deputy mayor of Sofia and is a current municipal councilor.

Ivan Peshev, a BSP municipal councilor, is proposed for the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Peshev, now in his second term as councilor, brings experience in local governance to the cabinet.

At 9:00 AM, deputies in the National Assembly are set to vote on the proposed "Zhelyazkov" cabinet. Yesterday (January 15), Rosen Zhelyazkov submitted the completed mandate to President Rumen Radev.

The government structure includes a prime minister, three deputy prime ministers—one representing each coalition party—and 19 ministers. GERB will provide eleven ministers, while "BSP-United Left" and TISP will each contribute four.

The DPS-Dogan parliamentary group has pledged its support for the government without nominating any ministers. This arrangement secures the necessary backing of 126 deputies in the plenary hall.

Prior to the submission of the draft cabinet, GERB, "BSP-United Left," and TISP signed an 11-page coalition agreement. An additional annex to the document formalizes the support of the DPS-Dogan group.

Deputy ministers and regional governors will not be selected based on a quota system but rather through a process of broad consensus. A Joint Governance Council, composed of three representatives from each of the three main coalition formations and two from DPS-Dogan, will oversee these decisions. Any party wishing to withdraw from the government must provide written notice with justification.

Following the vote in Parliament, the caretaker government will transfer power to the newly elected ministers.

