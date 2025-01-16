Three-Phase Ceasefire Deal Reached Between Israel and Hamas

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal, which is expected to take effect on January 19, according to a joint statement released by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. The agreement outlines a three-stage plan aimed at achieving a lasting peace. In the first phase, a 42-day ceasefire will be implemented, Israeli forces will withdraw from densely populated areas in Gaza, and hostages will be exchanged alongside prisoners and detainees. Humanitarian aid will be scaled up, with efforts to rehabilitate critical infrastructure, including hospitals, bakeries, and shelters for displaced persons. Internally displaced Palestinians will be allowed to return home, and medical evacuations for those in need will be facilitated.

The Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the collaborative role of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States in brokering the agreement, which aims to achieve "sustainable calm" and ultimately a permanent ceasefire. Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, commended the efforts of all parties involved, reaffirming Qatar’s commitment to peace in the region. He also highlighted the establishment of a joint follow-up mechanism between Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. to ensure the agreement’s full implementation. The guarantors pledged to work closely with the United Nations and international partners to support the rapid delivery of aid to Gaza and oversee the adherence to the agreement by both sides.

In the United States, President Joe Biden announced the deal, describing the negotiations as among the most challenging of his career. He attributed the agreement to the pressure exerted by Israel on Hamas, backed by the U.S., and outlined the three phases of the deal. These include a full ceasefire, Israeli military withdrawal, and the release of hostages, including Americans, in the initial phase. Former President Barack Obama also praised the deal as a significant step forward, while acknowledging the challenges of resolving the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He expressed hope that the agreement would ease the suffering in Gaza and thanked Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken for their diplomatic efforts.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed gratitude to both U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump for their support in facilitating the deal. He reiterated Israel's commitment to securing the release of all hostages and commended Trump’s pledge to prevent Gaza from becoming a safe haven for terrorism. Netanyahu and Trump agreed to meet in Washington to discuss further actions to ensure stability in the region. Trump highlighted the progress achieved even before his return to the White House, linking the agreement to the “momentum” created by his recent electoral victory.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the agreement, commending the mediators and urging all parties to uphold their commitments. Guterres called for the immediate and unhindered distribution of humanitarian aid and emphasized the need for a credible political path toward a two-state solution. He underscored the importance of ending the occupation and achieving a peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine in line with international law and UN resolutions.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also welcomed the deal, emphasizing the urgent need for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and a long-term political solution grounded in a two-state framework. He stressed the importance of breaking the cycle of violence and securing lasting peace for both Israelis and Palestinians. Starmer commended the release of hostages and called for intensified efforts to address the root causes of the conflict.

The agreement has garnered widespread international support, with leaders emphasizing the importance of its full implementation. The mediators expressed hope that the deal would pave the way for a broader resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, acknowledging the complexities of achieving sustainable peace in the region.

Source: ANI