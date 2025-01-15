Bulgaria Halts Prosecutor General Election, Grants Sarafov Six-Month Extension

Bulgaria's parliament has agreed to extend the mandate of Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov for an additional six months. This decision will take effect once the changes are published in the State Gazette. The move came after lawmakers voted to end the procedure for electing a new Prosecutor General, in which Sarafov was the sole candidate. Although Sarafov was set to be heard on January 16, the procedure will now be concluded with a presidential decree.

The parliament voted unanimously to halt the election procedure, with 232 votes in favor, none against, and no abstentions. The law specifies that, even in the case of an interruption, an individual can only serve as acting Prosecutor General, or head of the Supreme Administrative Court or the Supreme Court of Cassation for a maximum of six months. Some proposals were rejected during the session, including those that suggested individuals in these roles should not be eligible to run for the position permanently. Additionally, a proposal to require a double majority for the SJC's decision to appoint a new Prosecutor General after a presidential veto was also dismissed.

With these decisions, the changes to the Judiciary Act were finalized.