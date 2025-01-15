Two Freight Trains Collide in Sofia Region, Causing Fire and Casualties!

A serious railway accident occurred near Sofia, in the Lokorsko region, where two freight trains collided head-on. The collision involved a train operated by Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ-Freight Transport) and a private carrier, PIMK Rail. Initial reports indicate fatalities, and fire and police teams have rushed to the scene. One of the locomotives caught fire, and part of the train set derailed. The incident took place between the Kremikovtsi and Svetovrachene stations.

Among the five people reported injured, two are still unaccounted for, and emergency responders are working to locate them. One of the seriously injured is being stabilized for transportation to Sofia. One of the trains, carrying scrap metal, was traveling from Bozhurishte to Burgas. The other was operated by BDZ.

Ambulances, fire, and police teams are on site, with four ambulances dispatched to transport the injured. Two of the injured are heading to the Pirogov shock hall, and two others are being taken to the Military Medical Academy. Train traffic has been suspended, and the area has been cordoned off while an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. The signal for the incident was received at 3:48 p.m., with emergency teams arriving shortly after 4 p.m.

