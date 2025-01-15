Two Freight Trains Collide in Sofia Region, Causing Fire and Casualties!
A serious railway accident occurred near Sofia, in the Lokorsko region, where two freight trains collided head-on. The collision involved a train operated by Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ-Freight Transport) and a private carrier, PIMK Rail. Initial reports indicate fatalities, and fire and police teams have rushed to the scene. One of the locomotives caught fire, and part of the train set derailed. The incident took place between the Kremikovtsi and Svetovrachene stations.
Among the five people reported injured, two are still unaccounted for, and emergency responders are working to locate them. One of the seriously injured is being stabilized for transportation to Sofia. One of the trains, carrying scrap metal, was traveling from Bozhurishte to Burgas. The other was operated by BDZ.
Ambulances, fire, and police teams are on site, with four ambulances dispatched to transport the injured. Two of the injured are heading to the Pirogov shock hall, and two others are being taken to the Military Medical Academy. Train traffic has been suspended, and the area has been cordoned off while an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. The signal for the incident was received at 3:48 p.m., with emergency teams arriving shortly after 4 p.m.
Sources:
- Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
- OFFNews
- Novini.bg
Three Migrant Children Die in Bulgaria: Did Authorities Let Them Freeze to Death?
In late December, three migrant teens died in Bulgaria after being abandoned in the forest near the border with Turkey
Fire Claims Life of Elderly Resident in Plovdiv's Kudoglou House
A fire broke out in a room on the third floor of a historic building on Gladston Street in Plovdiv
State of Emergency Declared in Nedelino as Power Outages Hit Villages
A partial state of emergency has been declared in the Nedelino Municipality by Mayor Boyan Kehayov due to power outages affecting three villages
Bulgaria's Ministry of Culture Seeks Guarantees for Panagyurishte Treasure Amid LA Wildfire (UPDATED)
A wildfire in Los Angeles has prompted concerns over the safety of Bulgarian exhibits, including the Panagyurishte Golden Treasure
23 Days of Searching: No Trace Found of Missing 13-Year-Old Nikolay
For the 23rd consecutive day, authorities in Bulgaria continue their search for 13-year-old Nikolay
No Evidence of Border Police Violence Against Migrants, Says Bulgarian Minister
Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Atanas Ilkov announced that there is no evidence of violence by border police officers against migrants