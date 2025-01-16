New Amendments to Bulgaria’s Foreigners Law Facilitate Residence and Immigration Procedures

The Caretaker Cabinet of Bulgaria has approved amendments to the Law on Foreigners to align the country's regulations with the Schengen Borders Code and European Union directives. The changes introduce new provisions for third-country nationals, such as those holding the EU Blue Card, which now allows them to switch employers after the first year of employment within the EU without requiring additional permits, aside from the Blue Card and a regular passport.

For seasonal workers from third countries, the law has been modified to allow an extension of their stay for up to 90 days after receiving their initial residence document. The requirements for obtaining permanent residence have also been unified, while new conditions have been set for investors seeking long-term residence. These conditions include submitting documentation showing an annual turnover of at least 500,000 leva for two years prior to the registration of their foreign company's commercial representation in Bulgaria.

Furthermore, the amended law improves the procedure for issuing residence permits and enhances cooperation between relevant state authorities. A significant change is that the Border Police Directorate now has the authority to enforce administrative measures against EU citizens, a power previously missing from the law concerning EU citizens' entry, residence, and exit.

In line with the Schengen Borders Code, Bulgaria will implement rules for both internal and external border controls. Starting March 31, 2024, these rules will apply directly to Bulgaria, and the stay of third-country nationals will be regarded as staying within the Schengen Area. As part of the changes, the law also revises the Bulgarian Personal Documents Act, allowing for the express issuance of ID cards. These express cards, available within eight working hours, will be issued only in Sofia, at specific Ministry of Interior offices.

Source: Nova TV