Express ID Cards in Bulgaria Now Only Available in Sofia

Society | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 09:17
Bulgaria: Express ID Cards in Bulgaria Now Only Available in Sofia

Bulgaria's caretaker government has decided that obtaining an express ID card will only be possible within Sofia, through specific Ministry of Interior structures such as the Sofia Directorate of Interior, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, or the Bulgarian Identity Documents Directorate. By law, ID cards are issued through regular service within 30 days, expedited service in three working days, and express service within 8 working hours after the application is submitted.

Additionally, the government approved a draft amendment to the Law on Foreigners, which alters the conditions for third-country nationals entering Bulgaria to work as seasonal laborers. The amendment introduces the possibility to extend the residence period of these foreigners for up to 90 days after they receive a residence document. Furthermore, the amendment proposes removing the option to grant residence to foreigners intending to carry out non-profit activities.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, ID, express, sofia

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Suspends Meat and Animal Imports from Germany

|

Bulgaria on the Brink of Joining the Eurozone – Is the Euro Coming Sooner Than Expected?

|

Ukraine Approves Purchase of Belene NPP Reactors from Bulgaria

|

Bulgarian Customs Seize 100 kg of Drugs and Nearly Half a Million Leva at Kapitan Andreevo

|

Old Vehicles in Sofia's Center Reduced by 90% After Low-Emission Zone Measures

|

Wizz Air Relaunches Direct Flights Between Sofia and Tel Aviv

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria Suspends Meat and Animal Imports from Germany

Bulgaria has decided to temporarily halt the import of meat and animals from Brandenburg, Germany, following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in the region

Society » Health | January 17, 2025, Friday // 16:21

Old Vehicles in Sofia's Center Reduced by 90% After Low-Emission Zone Measures

Since November, the number of violations in the Low-Emission Zone in central Sofia has reduced nearly tenfold

Society » Environment | January 17, 2025, Friday // 11:44

One Month Later: Search for Missing 13-Year-Old Nikolay from Konare Continues

Thirteen-year-old Nikolay from the village of Konare, Stara Zagora region, has been missing for a month

Society » Incidents | January 17, 2025, Friday // 10:06

Bulgaria Marks St. Anthony's Day with Traditions and Folklore

On January 17, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors St. Anthony the Great, a revered figure known for his ascetic life

Society » Culture | January 17, 2025, Friday // 10:00

Night Transport Service Changes in Sofia: Two Lines to be Discontinued

Sofia's Municipal Council has approved a proposal to discontinue two night bus lines and limit the operation of others

Society | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 17:20

Sunny Weather Across Bulgaria on January 17

On January 17, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weathe

Society » Environment | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria