Express ID Cards in Bulgaria Now Only Available in Sofia

Bulgaria's caretaker government has decided that obtaining an express ID card will only be possible within Sofia, through specific Ministry of Interior structures such as the Sofia Directorate of Interior, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, or the Bulgarian Identity Documents Directorate. By law, ID cards are issued through regular service within 30 days, expedited service in three working days, and express service within 8 working hours after the application is submitted.

Additionally, the government approved a draft amendment to the Law on Foreigners, which alters the conditions for third-country nationals entering Bulgaria to work as seasonal laborers. The amendment introduces the possibility to extend the residence period of these foreigners for up to 90 days after they receive a residence document. Furthermore, the amendment proposes removing the option to grant residence to foreigners intending to carry out non-profit activities.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)