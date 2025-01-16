Express ID Cards in Bulgaria Now Only Available in Sofia
Bulgaria's caretaker government has decided that obtaining an express ID card will only be possible within Sofia, through specific Ministry of Interior structures such as the Sofia Directorate of Interior, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, or the Bulgarian Identity Documents Directorate. By law, ID cards are issued through regular service within 30 days, expedited service in three working days, and express service within 8 working hours after the application is submitted.
Additionally, the government approved a draft amendment to the Law on Foreigners, which alters the conditions for third-country nationals entering Bulgaria to work as seasonal laborers. The amendment introduces the possibility to extend the residence period of these foreigners for up to 90 days after they receive a residence document. Furthermore, the amendment proposes removing the option to grant residence to foreigners intending to carry out non-profit activities.
Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
Bulgaria Suspends Meat and Animal Imports from Germany
Bulgaria has decided to temporarily halt the import of meat and animals from Brandenburg, Germany, following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in the region
Old Vehicles in Sofia's Center Reduced by 90% After Low-Emission Zone Measures
Since November, the number of violations in the Low-Emission Zone in central Sofia has reduced nearly tenfold
One Month Later: Search for Missing 13-Year-Old Nikolay from Konare Continues
Thirteen-year-old Nikolay from the village of Konare, Stara Zagora region, has been missing for a month
Bulgaria Marks St. Anthony's Day with Traditions and Folklore
On January 17, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors St. Anthony the Great, a revered figure known for his ascetic life
Night Transport Service Changes in Sofia: Two Lines to be Discontinued
Sofia's Municipal Council has approved a proposal to discontinue two night bus lines and limit the operation of others
Sunny Weather Across Bulgaria on January 17
On January 17, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weathe