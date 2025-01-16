Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry: January 1, 2026, Most Likely, Says Asen Vassilev

Express ID Cards in Bulgaria Now Only Available in Sofia
Bulgaria has met the inflation criterion required for entry into the Eurozone, with an average annual inflation rate of 2.6% over the last 12 months. This marks the fulfillment of the final condition needed for the country to adopt the euro, according to Asen Vassilev, co-chairman of We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB).
Vassilev emphasized that the Bulgarian government now has a two-week window to formally request a convergence report from the European Commission (EC). This report, alongside a subsequent decision by the Council of the European Union, will determine the official date for Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro. He also reminded that the Bulgarian parliament had previously mandated that such a report be requested within two weeks, regardless of whether the government in office is regular or caretaker.
According to Vassilev, January 1, 2026, stands out as the most probable date for Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone. He expressed confidence in the country’s readiness for this transition, stating that a regular government is in a better position to oversee the process, particularly in preventing potential price speculations and other economic disruptions.
Earlier today, NSI reported that Bulgaria's inflation for 2024 stands at 2.2%, a slight increase compared to the previous year, with a December inflation rate of 0.4%. The average annual inflation from January to December 2024 reached 2.4% compared to 2023.
Source: Nova TV
