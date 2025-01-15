EU Struggles for Visa Reciprocity with US: Bulgaria Still Left Out

The European Commission reaffirmed its commitment to achieving visa-free travel to the United States for all European Union citizens. This statement was made in response to inquiries regarding the status of visa reciprocity, particularly after the recent inclusion of Romania in the US Visa Waiver Program. Despite progress, Bulgaria and Cyprus remain the only EU member states whose citizens still require visas to travel to the US.

A Commission spokesperson emphasized that the inclusion of a country in the Visa Waiver Program is ultimately a decision of the US authorities, based on whether a country meets the necessary legal criteria. The spokesperson did not address questions about whether the Commission plans to fulfill its obligations under the 2018 regulation on visa reciprocity. This regulation allows for the reintroduction of visas for US citizens if the US does not ensure reciprocal visa-free travel for all EU countries.

The removal of the visa regime for Romania was announced on January 10, marking a milestone for the country and the EU. The Commission welcomed this development, describing it as the result of sustained political and technical engagement between the EU and the US. The institution also acknowledged the efforts made by Bulgaria and Cyprus to meet US requirements and reiterated its support for these two member states. It pledged to continue working closely with the US, the European Parliament, and the Council of the EU to achieve full visa reciprocity.

In October 2020, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson stated that imposing visas on US citizens would be counterproductive for the EU. This contrasted with the European Parliament's earlier call for a temporary reintroduction of visas for US nationals due to the lack of reciprocity. At that time, Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, and Cyprus were still excluded from the Visa Waiver Program, though Croatia has since achieved visa-free travel status.

The Commission highlighted its active role in coordinating efforts between the US and affected EU member states. It reiterated its stance that progress requires ongoing political and technical engagement, emphasizing that the efforts of Bulgaria and Cyprus are key to fulfilling the necessary requirements for inclusion in the program. Meanwhile, the issue of whether the Commission will enforce the 2018 regulation remains unresolved, leaving questions about the potential return of a visa regime for US citizens unanswered.

