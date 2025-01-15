Kiril Petkov: 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' to Be a Principled Opposition

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), stated that his party would remain a principled opposition, closely monitoring the actions of the government. Speaking to the Bulgarian National Radio, he emphasized their commitment to oversight, particularly regarding the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) funds and anti-corruption measures. Petkov noted they would not judge individuals within the government but would focus on evaluating actions and decisions on specific cases.

Petkov expressed concerns about transparency and accountability, questioning whether the government would vote on the three anti-corruption laws required to unlock 10 billion leva from the RRP. He highlighted other key issues, such as addressing mafia-controlled parking lots, releasing a convergence report for eurozone entry, and adhering to a 3% budget deficit cap. He warned against state expenditures similar to the official cabinet's 85 million leva allocated to municipalities linked to controversial figures.

Petkov also questioned the appointment of a minister whose brother manages properties linked to Delyan Peevski, calling for vigilance in assessing potential dependencies. He raised concerns about the acting prosecutor general, Borislav Sarafov, potentially remaining in the role for over six months. While acknowledging progress on the Judiciary Law, Petkov said the party would scrutinize whether Sarafov’s tenure aligns with genuine reforms or reflects hidden dependencies.

Regarding judicial reforms, Petkov emphasized the importance of the next Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) requiring 160 votes in the National Assembly. He underscored the need for collaboration with civil society to ensure the interests of Bulgarian citizens are prioritized. He pledged that WCC-DB would continue advocating for the rule of law, exposing hidden influences, and pushing for transparency.

Petkov criticized Boyko Borissov and Peevski for catering to public sentiment without delivering substantive changes. He acknowledged that Borissov had consistently sought negotiations but did not align with WCC-DB's voter expectations. Petkov reiterated that his party would oppose the government led by Rosen Zhelyazkov but remain ready to support beneficial initiatives, particularly those tied to the RRP and anti-corruption efforts.

He concluded by stating that WCC-DB would constructively engage when appropriate while exposing schemes that threaten the public interest. Petkov highlighted their role as opposition to steer the government toward meaningful reforms, stressing that their effectiveness would be evaluated in the next elections.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio interview