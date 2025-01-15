Kiril Petkov: 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' to Be a Principled Opposition

Politics | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 16:30
Bulgaria: Kiril Petkov: 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' to Be a Principled Opposition Kiril Petkov

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), stated that his party would remain a principled opposition, closely monitoring the actions of the government. Speaking to the Bulgarian National Radio, he emphasized their commitment to oversight, particularly regarding the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) funds and anti-corruption measures. Petkov noted they would not judge individuals within the government but would focus on evaluating actions and decisions on specific cases.

Petkov expressed concerns about transparency and accountability, questioning whether the government would vote on the three anti-corruption laws required to unlock 10 billion leva from the RRP. He highlighted other key issues, such as addressing mafia-controlled parking lots, releasing a convergence report for eurozone entry, and adhering to a 3% budget deficit cap. He warned against state expenditures similar to the official cabinet's 85 million leva allocated to municipalities linked to controversial figures.

Petkov also questioned the appointment of a minister whose brother manages properties linked to Delyan Peevski, calling for vigilance in assessing potential dependencies. He raised concerns about the acting prosecutor general, Borislav Sarafov, potentially remaining in the role for over six months. While acknowledging progress on the Judiciary Law, Petkov said the party would scrutinize whether Sarafov’s tenure aligns with genuine reforms or reflects hidden dependencies.

Regarding judicial reforms, Petkov emphasized the importance of the next Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) requiring 160 votes in the National Assembly. He underscored the need for collaboration with civil society to ensure the interests of Bulgarian citizens are prioritized. He pledged that WCC-DB would continue advocating for the rule of law, exposing hidden influences, and pushing for transparency.

Petkov criticized Boyko Borissov and Peevski for catering to public sentiment without delivering substantive changes. He acknowledged that Borissov had consistently sought negotiations but did not align with WCC-DB's voter expectations. Petkov reiterated that his party would oppose the government led by Rosen Zhelyazkov but remain ready to support beneficial initiatives, particularly those tied to the RRP and anti-corruption efforts.

He concluded by stating that WCC-DB would constructively engage when appropriate while exposing schemes that threaten the public interest. Petkov highlighted their role as opposition to steer the government toward meaningful reforms, stressing that their effectiveness would be evaluated in the next elections.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio interview

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Petkov, WCC-DB, opposition, government

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Coalition Agreement: GERB, BSP, and TISP Outline Priorities with DPS-Dogan Support

GERB has released the coalition agreement it signed with BSP-United Left and "There is Such a People" (TISP), outlining their commitment to anti-corruption measures, judicial reforms, and ensuring fair elections

Politics | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 15:30

Bulgaria: Zhelyazkov Confirms Cabinet Names but Awaits Key Support for GERB's Government

Prime Minister-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov has confirmed that the names for a potential cabinet composed of GERB, There Is Such a People (TISP), and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) have already been decided

Politics | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00

'Difficult Cabinet Ahead': Talks Continue for Bulgaria’s Future Government

Negotiations for forming a government in Bulgaria with the first mandate are ongoing

Politics | January 10, 2025, Friday // 16:26

Kiril Petkov's Indictment: 'Everything is Taken Care of,' Says Mystery Man (VIDEO)

A video circulating on Facebook shows a scene just before Kiril Petkov, leader of the political party "We Continue the Change" and former Prime Minister of Bulgaria, received his indictment from the prosecutor's office.

Politics | January 10, 2025, Friday // 14:36

Kiril Petkov Faces Legal Action Amid Allegations of Abuse of Power as Prime Minister

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of "We Continue the Change," has been summoned to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, where he is set to face charges

Politics | January 10, 2025, Friday // 09:47

Bulgaria’s Political Landscape Faces Tensions as Parties Prepare for Potential Elections

Political scientist Assoc. Prof. Petar Cholakov warned that the Bulgarian party system is currently volatile

Politics | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 13:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Halts Prosecutor General Election, Grants Sarafov Six-Month Extension

Bulgaria's parliament has agreed to extend the mandate of Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov for an additional six months

Politics | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 17:24

Bulgaria's Coalition Agreement: GERB, BSP, and TISP Outline Priorities with DPS-Dogan Support

GERB has released the coalition agreement it signed with BSP-United Left and "There is Such a People" (TISP), outlining their commitment to anti-corruption measures, judicial reforms, and ensuring fair elections

Politics | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 15:30

President Radev Hands Over First Mandate to GERB: Bulgaria Is Set to Have a Government

President Rumen Radev has handed over the first exploratory mandate for forming a government to the GERB party

Politics | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 12:22

Bulgaria Assumes Command of Black Sea Naval Mine Countermeasures Group

On January 15, a ceremony at the Naval Headquarters in Varna will mark the handover of command of the Naval Mine Countermeasures Group in the Black Sea

Politics » Defense | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 16:41

Bulgarian Legal Committee Halts Prosecutor General Election Process

The Legal Affairs Committee in the Bulgarian National Assembly voted with 22 votes in favor of halting the procedure for electing the next Prosecutor General

Politics | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 15:03

Bulgaria: Zhelyazkov Confirms Cabinet Names but Awaits Key Support for GERB's Government

Prime Minister-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov has confirmed that the names for a potential cabinet composed of GERB, There Is Such a People (TISP), and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) have already been decided

Politics | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria