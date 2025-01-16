Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for January 16: Cloudy Morning, Sunny Breaks Expected

During the night and early hours of Thursday, cloudy skies will prevail across Bulgaria, with precipitation ceasing in the southeastern regions. Some areas in Southwest Bulgaria may still experience light snow. Reduced visibility is expected in valleys and near water bodies. By the afternoon, cloud cover will begin to dissipate, particularly in Eastern Bulgaria, where mostly sunny weather is anticipated. Overnight temperatures will range between -7°C and -2°C, with slightly colder conditions in the northwest. In Sofia, the low will be around -5°C. Daytime highs will vary from 0°C to 5°C, with Sofia reaching a maximum of 0°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, morning visibility may be reduced in some areas, with cloudy conditions prevailing until midday. By the afternoon, skies will clear, bringing mostly sunny weather. Winds will remain light, shifting to a gentle northerly breeze later in the day. Temperatures will range from 4°C to 6°C, while the sea temperature will be between 8°C and 10°C. Sea waves are expected to reach 1-2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, morning cloud cover will dominate, with light snowfall expected in parts of Western Bulgaria and the Rila-Rhodope Massif. However, by the afternoon, clouds will break, leading to mostly sunny conditions at higher altitudes. Winds will be light, with moderate westerly to southwesterly gusts in elevated areas. Temperatures will peak at -2°C at 1,200 meters and -6°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)