Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for January 16: Cloudy Morning, Sunny Breaks Expected

Express ID Cards in Bulgaria Now Only Available in Sofia
Bulgaria's caretaker government has decided that obtaining an express ID card will only be possible within Sofia
During the night and early hours of Thursday, cloudy skies will prevail across Bulgaria, with precipitation ceasing in the southeastern regions. Some areas in Southwest Bulgaria may still experience light snow. Reduced visibility is expected in valleys and near water bodies. By the afternoon, cloud cover will begin to dissipate, particularly in Eastern Bulgaria, where mostly sunny weather is anticipated. Overnight temperatures will range between -7°C and -2°C, with slightly colder conditions in the northwest. In Sofia, the low will be around -5°C. Daytime highs will vary from 0°C to 5°C, with Sofia reaching a maximum of 0°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, morning visibility may be reduced in some areas, with cloudy conditions prevailing until midday. By the afternoon, skies will clear, bringing mostly sunny weather. Winds will remain light, shifting to a gentle northerly breeze later in the day. Temperatures will range from 4°C to 6°C, while the sea temperature will be between 8°C and 10°C. Sea waves are expected to reach 1-2 degrees on the Douglas scale.
In the mountains, morning cloud cover will dominate, with light snowfall expected in parts of Western Bulgaria and the Rila-Rhodope Massif. However, by the afternoon, clouds will break, leading to mostly sunny conditions at higher altitudes. Winds will be light, with moderate westerly to southwesterly gusts in elevated areas. Temperatures will peak at -2°C at 1,200 meters and -6°C at 2,000 meters.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
The weather on January 15 is expected to be predominantly cloudy throughout Bulgaria, with occasional light snow showers, especially in the southern regions
On January 14, the weather in Bulgaria will feature mostly sunny skies in the northern regions as clouds begin to break up
The weather in Bulgaria on January 13 will bring snow to the southern regions, with significant accumulations expected in mountainous areas such as the Rila-Rhodope massif
The Road Infrastructure Agency has urged drivers to ensure their vehicles are properly prepared for winter conditions in the coming days, as meteorologists forecast rain and snow in Northwestern Bulgaria and the Fore-Balkans
On January 11, the weather across Bulgaria will generally be mostly cloudy, with varying precipitation depending on the region
New data has revealed that 2024 has become the first calendar year to exceed a 1.5C temperature increase compared to pre-industrial levels
