Bulgaria's Coalition Agreement: GERB, BSP, and TISP Outline Priorities with DPS-Dogan Support

GERB has released the coalition agreement it signed with BSP-United Left and "There is Such a People" (TISP), outlining their commitment to anti-corruption measures, judicial reforms, and ensuring fair elections. An annex to the agreement, signed by DPS-Dogan, confirms its participation in the coalition's management council. The agreement is aimed at securing a parliamentary majority to implement a management program, with the three parties required to present a common legislative agenda within a month.

The coalition agreement is valid for a full governance term unless terminated by any of the parties. It establishes a Joint Management Council (JMC), which will include up to three representatives from each political group, including two representatives from DPS-Dogan. The council will meet biweekly or in emergency situations to coordinate governance and resolve disputes. Leadership of the council will rotate every three months, with decisions requiring consensus among the members. A veto can only be imposed if at least two parties agree.

Bills and draft decisions will only be submitted to the National Assembly after unanimous agreement among the parties. The agreement emphasizes a shared responsibility approach and excludes the application of a quota system in appointing deputy ministers and regional governors. Ministers who fail to implement the management program may be replaced, provided the three parties consent.

The coalition's priorities include enhancing citizens' quality of life through improved healthcare, education, and labor market development. Key areas of focus include sustaining public finances, advancing digital and environmental reforms, and accelerating investments under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The agreement also outlines plans to improve Bulgaria's energy security, modernize infrastructure, and promote economic growth by reducing bureaucracy and encouraging investment in strategic sectors like defense, microelectronics, and robotics.

Judicial reform remains a central goal, with measures to streamline legal proceedings, introduce e-justice, and ensure fair case distribution. The coalition also aims to tackle corruption by strengthening institutional transparency, implementing anti-corruption policies, and reforming the prosecutor's office. Proposals include changes to the judiciary's internal organization, improved oversight of security services, and stricter controls on financial activities related to money laundering.

The agreement emphasizes democratic principles, aiming to safeguard parliamentary democracy and uphold human rights. It also includes provisions for addressing demographic challenges through family-oriented policies, combating child poverty, and enhancing access to quality healthcare and social services. Measures to modernize the cultural sector and promote Bulgaria's integration into European and NATO structures are also outlined, with a focus on regional stability and cooperation in Southeast Europe.

The coalition is committed to ensuring effective border control, addressing illegal migration, and supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Additionally, it plans to introduce reforms to enhance electoral integrity, including eliminating "dead souls" from voter lists and improving transparency in vote counting. The coalition also aims to ease the conditions for referendums, encouraging greater public participation in decision-making.

Key anti-corruption measures include transparently appointing members to key regulatory bodies, optimizing access to classified information, and increasing oversight of public institutions. The coalition plans to digitalize public sector processes, improve financial oversight, and address undue political influence in governance. By adhering to these principles, the coalition aims to foster transparency, accountability, and progress across all sectors.