Former TikTok Executive Alleges Coercion to Pledge Allegiance to China’s Socialist System

A former TikTok executive has filed a lawsuit alleging that she was coerced into signing an oath of allegiance to China's "socialist system" and national interests. Katie Puris, who served as TikTok's head of global brand and creative, claims that she was compelled to sign an agreement with Douyin, the Chinese counterpart to TikTok, which required her to pledge support for China's policies and refrain from actions that could undermine the country's unity or honor. According to Puris, the agreement also prohibited employees from disclosing state secrets, engaging in activities that could undermine China's governance, or spreading content that violated the country’s censorship laws.

The lawsuit also accuses TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance of gender and age discrimination. Puris’s claims have sparked renewed scrutiny of TikTok’s operations, especially regarding its connections to the Chinese government. The Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party condemned these revelations, stating that TikTok's independence is a façade and that ByteDance directly oversees TikTok's internal functions from China. This allegation adds fuel to ongoing debates about national security concerns related to the app.

TikTok, already facing intense pressure in the United States over its ties to China, denied the accusations. A spokesperson dismissed the allegations as false, asserting that they are part of a political agenda. As the company continues to face legal challenges, the Supreme Court is set to rule on the constitutionality of a law that could force ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a potential ban, further intensifying the controversy. U.S. lawmakers, including Michigan Representative John Moolenaar, have called for action, arguing that TikTok’s claimed autonomy is misleading and that the company should be required to divest.

Sources: