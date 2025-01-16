Inflation in Bulgaria for 2024 Stands at 2.2%, Meeting Eurozone Requirements

Bulgaria's National Statistical Institute has reported that inflation for 2024 stands at 2.2%, a slight increase from the previous year. The inflation rate for December 2024 was recorded at 0.4%. The average annual inflation for the period from January to December 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, reached 2.4%.

Among the various categories, the most significant price increases were observed in "Entertainment and culture" (5.9%), "Transport" (1.3%), and "Restaurants and hotels" (0.7%), along with "Miscellaneous goods and services" (0.6%). On the other hand, the largest price decreases were in "Clothing and footwear" (1.3%) and "Food products and non-alcoholic beverages" (0.6%).

Food products saw a noticeable increase in prices in December. Cabbage prices surged by 15.4%, while low-fat milk went up by 4.9%. Other food items, including mushrooms, onions, garlic, and eggs, also experienced price hikes, with certain items like beef and oil increasing by 2% or more. In contrast, some products saw price reductions, such as pepper (-8.9%), citrus fruits (-8.4%), and apples (-4.2%).

In non-food goods and services, international flights saw a notable increase in price, rising by 29.3%, and vacation trips within Bulgaria were 9.9% more expensive. Other increases included central gas supply (8.7%), diesel fuel (2.0%), and personal hygiene products (0.8%). Meanwhile, some products in the non-food sector saw lower prices, such as shoes (-2.6%) and washing powders (-2.3%).

Pharmaceutical products experienced a slight increase of 0.5%, while medical and dental services rose by 0.2%. Regarding the small basket index for December, the prices showed a monthly rise of 0.1% and a 2.3% increase since the beginning of the year.

