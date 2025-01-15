Massive Russian Missile Strike Targets Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure

World » UKRAINE | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 11:34
Bulgaria: Massive Russian Missile Strike Targets Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure

A massive Russian missile strike targeted Ukraine on January 15, hitting multiple regions, including Lviv Oblast, with over 40 missiles and 70 drones. The focus of the attack was primarily on critical energy infrastructure, such as gas facilities, vital to the country’s functioning amid winter conditions. While air defense units successfully intercepted more than 30 of the incoming missiles, the strikes caused damage, but fortunately no casualties were reported in Lviv. The region’s life support systems continued to operate, and authorities assured there would be no significant power disruptions.

Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration, also reported similar assaults in her area, with the Russians targeting critical infrastructure in the Carpathian region. Fortunately, no injuries were recorded there either. Ukrainian defense forces in the region managed the situation effectively.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who arrived in Warsaw on January 15, prepared for meetings with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and other leaders. Zelensky’s visit comes as Poland and Ukraine make strides toward reconciliation over historical issues, with the Volyn tragedy—a series of World War II atrocities—dominating recent discussions. The president is also set to attend a series of events during his stay in Poland.

In a separate development, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin remains steadfast in his original war goals, aiming to obliterate Ukraine’s statehood, disband its government, and prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. The Kremlin continues to reject the idea of returning occupied territories in any peace talks, with Russian officials dismissing the legitimacy of Ukrainian sovereignty. Nikolai Patrushev, a key advisor to Putin, recently declared that the issue of returning territories seized by Russia is “not even up for discussion.

The Kremlin’s continued denial of Ukrainian identity and its insistence on Russian domination over Ukraine has become a major component of its ongoing information campaigns. Officials also advocate for limiting European influence in peace negotiations, emphasizing that only Russia and the U.S. should dictate terms. These developments highlight that Russia’s military and political objectives have not changed, with the Kremlin continuing to pursue its aggressive stance on Ukraine’s future.

Sources:

  • Telegram
  • Ukrainska Pravda
  • ISW
Tags: Russia, Ukraine, drones

