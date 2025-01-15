Bulgarian Journalist Elected President of London’s Foreign Press Association

Vasil Hristov, a prominent journalist, has been elected as the new president of the Foreign Press Association (FPA) in London, as he shared in a social media post. Hristov expressed his gratitude and excitement for the honor of taking on this role, which was confirmed through a secret vote by the board members. He succeeds the current president, Dagmar Seeland, a journalist for the German magazine "Stern."

Founded 137 years ago, the Foreign Press Association is the world's oldest professional organization for journalists. It brings together foreign journalists from around the globe within one of the most prestigious clubs in the media industry. Each year, the association presents awards in 10 different journalistic categories.

Hristov, who has nearly 25 years of experience in journalism, began his career in Bulgaria. He has worked for Radio "NET" and was a correspondent for bTV, before joining BNT, where he currently contributes.

Source: OFFNews