Bulgarian Journalist Elected President of London’s Foreign Press Association

Bulgaria Mourns the Loss of Renowned Sports Journalist Petar Vassilev
Petar Vassilev, the renowned Bulgarian sports journalist affectionately known as Petela (The Rooster), has passed away at the age of 64
Vasil Hristov, a prominent journalist, has been elected as the new president of the Foreign Press Association (FPA) in London, as he shared in a social media post. Hristov expressed his gratitude and excitement for the honor of taking on this role, which was confirmed through a secret vote by the board members. He succeeds the current president, Dagmar Seeland, a journalist for the German magazine "Stern."
Founded 137 years ago, the Foreign Press Association is the world's oldest professional organization for journalists. It brings together foreign journalists from around the globe within one of the most prestigious clubs in the media industry. Each year, the association presents awards in 10 different journalistic categories.
Hristov, who has nearly 25 years of experience in journalism, began his career in Bulgaria. He has worked for Radio "NET" and was a correspondent for bTV, before joining BNT, where he currently contributes.
Source: OFFNews
A serious railway accident occurred near Sofia, in the Lokorsko region
During the night and early hours of Thursday, cloudy skies will prevail across Bulgaria, with precipitation ceasing in the southeastern regions
The 2024 Human Freedom Index (HFI), compiled by the Cato Institute and the Canadian Fraser Institute, evaluates personal and economic freedoms across 165 countries
A Bulgarian-made satellite, Balkan-1, has successfully been launched into space
In late December, three migrant teens died in Bulgaria after being abandoned in the forest near the border with Turkey
The weather on January 15 is expected to be predominantly cloudy throughout Bulgaria, with occasional light snow showers, especially in the southern regions
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability