Bulgarian Journalist Elected President of London’s Foreign Press Association

Society | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 11:23
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Journalist Elected President of London’s Foreign Press Association

Vasil Hristov, a prominent journalist, has been elected as the new president of the Foreign Press Association (FPA) in London, as he shared in a social media post. Hristov expressed his gratitude and excitement for the honor of taking on this role, which was confirmed through a secret vote by the board members. He succeeds the current president, Dagmar Seeland, a journalist for the German magazine "Stern."

Founded 137 years ago, the Foreign Press Association is the world's oldest professional organization for journalists. It brings together foreign journalists from around the globe within one of the most prestigious clubs in the media industry. Each year, the association presents awards in 10 different journalistic categories.

Hristov, who has nearly 25 years of experience in journalism, began his career in Bulgaria. He has worked for Radio "NET" and was a correspondent for bTV, before joining BNT, where he currently contributes.

Source: OFFNews

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fpa, Hristov, journalist

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Mourns the Loss of Renowned Sports Journalist Petar Vassilev

Petar Vassilev, the renowned Bulgarian sports journalist affectionately known as Petela (The Rooster), has passed away at the age of 64

Society » Obituaries | January 8, 2025, Wednesday // 10:09

Tragic Loss: Ukrainian Journalist Viktoria Roshchyna Dies in Russian Custody

Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna has been confirmed dead while in Russian captivity, as reported by Ukrainian authorities on October 10

World » Ukraine | October 11, 2024, Friday // 12:36

Renowned Bulgarian Journalist Ivan Garelov Dies at 81

The renowned Bulgarian journalist Ivan Garelov has passed away at the age of 81

Society » Obituaries | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 10:29

Reuters Journalist Killed in Missile Strike on Hotel in Ukraine

A Reuters journalist, covering the war in Ukraine, was reported missing following a missile strike on his hotel in the eastern city of Kramators

World » Ukraine | August 26, 2024, Monday // 09:00

Al Jazeera Journalist Killed in Gaza Airstrike, Accused of Hamas Ties by Israeli Forces

Al Jazeera journalist Ismail Al Ghoul was killed in an airstrike in Gaza

World | August 2, 2024, Friday // 14:04

Court Ruling Sparks Censorship Fears: Bulgarian Journalists Held Liable for Interviewee’s Statements

Bulgarian journalist Dimitar Stoyanov and his colleague Angel Alexiev have been ordered to pay 3,000 leva to GERB deputy Lachezar Ivanov due to claims made by an interviewee in their 2021 publication

Politics | August 2, 2024, Friday // 12:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Two Freight Trains Collide in Sofia Region, Causing Fire and Casualties!

A serious railway accident occurred near Sofia, in the Lokorsko region

Society » Incidents | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 17:18

Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for January 16: Cloudy Morning, Sunny Breaks Expected

During the night and early hours of Thursday, cloudy skies will prevail across Bulgaria, with precipitation ceasing in the southeastern regions

Society » Environment | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

Freedom Struggles: Bulgaria Stuck Two Decades Behind in Global Index

The 2024 Human Freedom Index (HFI), compiled by the Cato Institute and the Canadian Fraser Institute, evaluates personal and economic freedoms across 165 countries

Society | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 14:05

Bulgaria's Historic Balkan-1 Satellite Launches Into Space, Advancing Earth Monitoring Capabilities

A Bulgarian-made satellite, Balkan-1, has successfully been launched into space

Society | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 10:20

Three Migrant Children Die in Bulgaria: Did Authorities Let Them Freeze to Death?

In late December, three migrant teens died in Bulgaria after being abandoned in the forest near the border with Turkey

Society » Incidents | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 09:28

Cloudy Skies and Light Snow Expected Across Bulgaria on January 15

The weather on January 15 is expected to be predominantly cloudy throughout Bulgaria, with occasional light snow showers, especially in the southern regions

Society » Environment | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria