Eleven Die in Istanbul from Counterfeit Alcohol Over 24 Hours

In just 24 hours, 11 people have died in Istanbul after consuming counterfeit alcohol, according to Turkish TV station NTV. Among the victims are several citizens from Turkmenistan. This brings the total number of deaths in the city related to fake alcohol to more than 50 in recent times.

The surge in fatalities has prompted the Istanbul governor's office to take action. As part of new measures, all alcohol-selling shops are now required to install 24-hour video surveillance systems. Furthermore, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul announced the revocation of licenses for 63 alcohol outlets, which were found to be selling counterfeit spirits. These establishments were also closed down, as reported by the news website Son Dakika.

Governor Gul expressed concern over the rising number of deaths linked to counterfeit alcohol, describing the situation as a serious social issue. In Turkey, where alcohol is heavily taxed, counterfeit alcohol consumption has become a deadly problem, with dozens of citizens falling victim to poisoning each year.

