Cuba's Designation as Terrorism Sponsor Rescinded by Biden Administration

World | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 10:05
Bulgaria: Cuba's Designation as Terrorism Sponsor Rescinded by Biden Administration

The Biden administration has announced plans to remove Cuba from the United States' list of state sponsors of terrorism, a designation reinstated in 2021 under the Trump administration. In a press release titled "Certification of Rescission of Cuba's Designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism," President Joe Biden stated that the decision follows U.S. laws and criteria, asserting that Cuba has not supported international terrorism in the last six months and has provided assurances it will not do so in the future.

Cuba was added back to the list on January 11, 2021, with the U.S. State Department citing repeated support for international terrorism, including providing safe harbor to terrorists. The Trump administration justified the designation by accusing the Cuban government of feeding, housing, and offering medical care to individuals such as bombmakers and hijackers, even as many Cubans faced food shortages and lacked basic medicine. The U.S. also pointed to Cuba’s refusal to extradite members of the National Liberation Army (ELN), a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, who had traveled to Havana for peace talks in 2017 but were later linked to the 2019 bombing of a police academy in Bogotá, Colombia, which killed 22 people and injured more than 87.

The Cuban government strongly opposed its designation as a sponsor of terrorism. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez condemned the move as hypocritical and politically motivated, calling it a cynical attempt to use terrorism as a political tool. Rodríguez highlighted the opposition to this designation by those genuinely concerned about terrorism and its victims.

The initial reinstatement of Cuba on the terrorism list was part of broader efforts by the Trump administration to pressure the Cuban government and limit its influence in the Western Hemisphere, particularly regarding its support for Venezuela. The U.S. Embassy in Cuba at the time described the designation as a measure to hold the Cuban government accountable for its actions.

With the Biden administration’s announcement, Cuba’s removal from the list marks a significant policy reversal, aiming to reshape U.S.-Cuba relations and addressing the longstanding tensions between the two nations.

Source: ANI

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Biden, list, Cuba

Related Articles:

Biden’s Bold Claim: Why He’s the Real Winner in Ukraine, Not Putin

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden highlighted his administration's foreign policy achievements, particularly in supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression

World | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

EU Braces for Potential Shift in US Policies Under Trump’s Presidency

The European Union is increasingly concerned that the president-elect, Donald Trump, might reverse key policies and sanctions implemented by President Joe Biden

World » EU | January 13, 2025, Monday // 14:05

Hunter Biden Receives Presidential Pardon as Trump Criticizes 'Miscarriage of Justice'

US President Joe Biden has granted a presidential pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, absolving him of convictions related to gun crimes and tax violations

World | December 2, 2024, Monday // 09:40

Joe Biden Turns 82, Breaking Record as Oldest Sitting President

US President Joe Biden has turned 82 years old, marking a historic milestone as no sitting head of state has ever reached this age

World | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 10:02

Biden Approves Anti-Personnel Mines for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has authorized the delivery of anti-personnel mines to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 09:01

Biden Gives Green Light for Ukraine to Strike Deep Inside Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized the critical need for air defense systems and missiles, thanking international partners for their support.

World » Ukraine | November 18, 2024, Monday // 08:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Poland Accuses Russia of Plotting Global Airline Terror Attack

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused Russia of plotting a global terrorist campaign targeting airlines, stating that the country had planned attacks on aircraft

World » Russia | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 18:10

EU Struggles for Visa Reciprocity with US: Bulgaria Still Left Out

The European Commission reaffirmed its commitment to achieving visa-free travel to the United States for all European Union citizens

World » EU | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 16:38

Former TikTok Executive Alleges Coercion to Pledge Allegiance to China’s Socialist System

A former TikTok executive has filed a lawsuit alleging that she was coerced into signing an oath of allegiance to China's "socialist system" and national interests

World | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 15:00

Massive Russian Missile Strike Targets Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure

A massive Russian missile strike targeted Ukraine on January 15, hitting multiple regions, including Lviv Oblast, with over 40 missiles and 70 drones

World » Ukraine | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 11:34

Eleven Die in Istanbul from Counterfeit Alcohol Over 24 Hours

In just 24 hours, 11 people have died in Istanbul after consuming counterfeit alcohol

World | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 11:18

NATO Launches Baltic Sentry Mission to Protect Undersea Cables

NATO has announced the launch of a new mission, Baltic Sentry, aimed at protecting critical undersea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea

World | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 09:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria