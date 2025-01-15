Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova Advances in Australian Open Doubles

Bulgaria’s top female tennis player, Viktoriya Tomova, started her Australian Open campaign on a positive note in the doubles tournament. Partnering with Slovakia’s Rebecca Šramková, the duo defeated China’s Jiang Xinyu and Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima in straight sets, 6-2, 7-5, after 97 minutes of play.

The opening set saw Tomova and Šramková dominate after trailing 1-2, winning five consecutive games to claim the set comfortably. The second set, however, proved more competitive. The European pair secured two breaks of serve but also conceded one. Serving for the match at 5-4, they were broken, allowing their opponents to level the set. Despite this setback, Tomova and Šramková immediately responded with another break of serve and saved two break points in the following game before converting their match point to secure victory.

In the second round, Tomova and Šramková are set to face Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo, presenting another challenging encounter.

In the singles competition, Tomova, a 29-year-old from Sofia, was eliminated in the opening round. She faced the tournament’s ninth seed, Daria Kasatkina of Russia, and suffered a 1-6, 3-6 defeat. Despite the early singles exit, Tomova’s doubles performance highlights her continued competitive presence at the tournament.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)