Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova Advances in Australian Open Doubles

Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova Exits Australian Open in First Round, Prepares for Doubles
Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria's top female tennis player, suffered a first-round defeat at the Australian Open
Bulgaria’s top female tennis player, Viktoriya Tomova, started her Australian Open campaign on a positive note in the doubles tournament. Partnering with Slovakia’s Rebecca Šramková, the duo defeated China’s Jiang Xinyu and Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima in straight sets, 6-2, 7-5, after 97 minutes of play.
The opening set saw Tomova and Šramková dominate after trailing 1-2, winning five consecutive games to claim the set comfortably. The second set, however, proved more competitive. The European pair secured two breaks of serve but also conceded one. Serving for the match at 5-4, they were broken, allowing their opponents to level the set. Despite this setback, Tomova and Šramková immediately responded with another break of serve and saved two break points in the following game before converting their match point to secure victory.
In the second round, Tomova and Šramková are set to face Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo, presenting another challenging encounter.
In the singles competition, Tomova, a 29-year-old from Sofia, was eliminated in the opening round. She faced the tournament’s ninth seed, Daria Kasatkina of Russia, and suffered a 1-6, 3-6 defeat. Despite the early singles exit, Tomova’s doubles performance highlights her continued competitive presence at the tournament.
Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria's top female tennis player, suffered a first-round defeat at the Australian Open
Bulgaria's top tennis player, Grigor Dimitrov, has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury
Alexander Vezenkov delivered a historic performance in Olympiacos' resounding 112:69 victory over Bayern Munich in the Euroleague
Novak Djokovic, in a recent interview with GQ, revealed claims that he was “poisoned” by his food during his time in detention in Melbourne in 2022
Albert Popov has achieved a historic milestone in Bulgarian alpine skiing, securing his first World Cup victory in the night slalom at the Italian resort of Madonna di Campiglio
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov remains ranked number 10 in the world in the latest ATP rankings
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability