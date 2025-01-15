Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova Advances in Australian Open Doubles

Sports | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 10:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova Advances in Australian Open Doubles

Bulgaria’s top female tennis player, Viktoriya Tomova, started her Australian Open campaign on a positive note in the doubles tournament. Partnering with Slovakia’s Rebecca Šramková, the duo defeated China’s Jiang Xinyu and Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima in straight sets, 6-2, 7-5, after 97 minutes of play.

The opening set saw Tomova and Šramková dominate after trailing 1-2, winning five consecutive games to claim the set comfortably. The second set, however, proved more competitive. The European pair secured two breaks of serve but also conceded one. Serving for the match at 5-4, they were broken, allowing their opponents to level the set. Despite this setback, Tomova and Šramková immediately responded with another break of serve and saved two break points in the following game before converting their match point to secure victory.

In the second round, Tomova and Šramková are set to face Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo, presenting another challenging encounter.

In the singles competition, Tomova, a 29-year-old from Sofia, was eliminated in the opening round. She faced the tournament’s ninth seed, Daria Kasatkina of Russia, and suffered a 1-6, 3-6 defeat. Despite the early singles exit, Tomova’s doubles performance highlights her continued competitive presence at the tournament.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tomova, tennis, doubles

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova Exits Australian Open in First Round, Prepares for Doubles

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria's top female tennis player, suffered a first-round defeat at the Australian Open

Sports | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 09:51

Injury Ends Bulgarian Star Grigor Dimitrov's Australian Open Run

Bulgaria's top tennis player, Grigor Dimitrov, has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury

Sports | January 13, 2025, Monday // 14:00

Bulgarian Tennis Star Grigor Dimitrov Holds Onto World No. 10 Spot Despite Injury

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov remains ranked number 10 in the world in the latest ATP rankings

Sports | January 6, 2025, Monday // 09:19

Grigor Dimitrov’s Stellar Run in Brisbane Continues, Sets Up Semifinal Clash

Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov has advanced to the semifinals of the ATP 250 tournament in Brisbane, Australia, marking his sixth appearance in the tournament’s final four

Sports | January 3, 2025, Friday // 11:02

Bulgarian Tennis Star Grigor Dimitrov Wins Season Opener in Brisbane

Grigor Dimitrov began his 18th season in professional tennis with a strong performance, securing a two-set victory at the ATP 250 tournament in Brisbane

Sports | December 30, 2024, Monday // 12:16

Bulgarian Tennis Players Mark Progress in Global Rankings

In the latest global tennis rankings published today, Bulgaria’s top players, Grigor Dimitrov and Viktoriya Tomova, have retained their positions as they prepare for the upcoming season

Sports | December 16, 2024, Monday // 10:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova Exits Australian Open in First Round, Prepares for Doubles

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria's top female tennis player, suffered a first-round defeat at the Australian Open

Sports | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 09:51

Injury Ends Bulgarian Star Grigor Dimitrov's Australian Open Run

Bulgaria's top tennis player, Grigor Dimitrov, has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury

Sports | January 13, 2025, Monday // 14:00

Bulgarian Star Vezenkov Dominates in Olympiacos' Triumph Over Bayern in the Euroleague

Alexander Vezenkov delivered a historic performance in Olympiacos' resounding 112:69 victory over Bayern Munich in the Euroleague

Sports | January 11, 2025, Saturday // 10:07

Poisoned and Deported: Djokovic’s Startling Revelation Ahead of the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic, in a recent interview with GQ, revealed claims that he was “poisoned” by his food during his time in detention in Melbourne in 2022

Sports | January 10, 2025, Friday // 11:41

Skiing Triumph: Albert Popov Ends Bulgaria’s 45-Year World Cup Wait

Albert Popov has achieved a historic milestone in Bulgarian alpine skiing, securing his first World Cup victory in the night slalom at the Italian resort of Madonna di Campiglio

Sports | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 09:13

Bulgarian Tennis Star Grigor Dimitrov Holds Onto World No. 10 Spot Despite Injury

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov remains ranked number 10 in the world in the latest ATP rankings

Sports | January 6, 2025, Monday // 09:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria