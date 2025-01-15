NATO Launches Baltic Sentry Mission to Protect Undersea Cables

NATO has announced the launch of a new mission, Baltic Sentry, aimed at protecting critical undersea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, following concerns over possible sabotage and heightened tensions in the region. The mission will involve frigates, maritime patrol aircraft, and naval drones to enhance surveillance and deterrence, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday. The announcement was made during a meeting in Helsinki with leaders of Baltic and Allied nations.

Rutte emphasized the critical importance of undersea cables, which secure more than 95% of global internet traffic and facilitate $10 trillion in financial transactions daily. He warned that NATO's adversaries must understand the alliance's resolve to defend its critical infrastructure, stating, “We will do everything in our power to fight back, ensure we can monitor any threats, and prevent them from occurring again.”

The Baltic Sea allies, including Finland, Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, pledged to develop innovative surveillance and tracking technologies and enhance partnerships with private-sector companies, particularly infrastructure operators and tech firms. They also vowed to explore new legal measures to counter threats. In a joint statement, the allies condemned Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, highlighting its role in threatening maritime and environmental security and funding Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine.

During the meeting, Rutte mentioned reports of a Russian shadow fleet ship circling a natural gas pipeline between Norway and Poland, though Poland’s military later denied the incident. The shadow fleet, comprised of aging tankers circumventing sanctions, poses significant risks to European security and undersea infrastructure, the allies noted.

Several incidents have raised concerns about sabotage in the Baltic Sea. On December 26, Finnish authorities investigated the Eagle S, a vessel linked to Russia, for its alleged involvement in damaging a power cable and several data cables. NATO allies have since reinforced their commitment to safeguarding these critical assets. Sweden recently announced plans to deploy up to three warships to bolster the alliance’s presence, while Germany confirmed its participation, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz stating that naval capabilities would be utilized based on operational needs.

Pressed for specifics on the Baltic Sentry mission, Rutte declined to disclose precise details, explaining that deployment numbers would vary and that NATO sought to avoid revealing too much to potential adversaries. “We will make use of the full range of possibilities the alliance has,” he added, reinforcing NATO’s commitment to maintaining security in the region.

The Baltic Sea allies reiterated their right to take action under international law against vessels circumventing sanctions or threatening security. Rutte highlighted recent campaigns of cyberattacks, assassination attempts, and sabotage across NATO nations, including incidents involving undersea cables. These developments underscore the growing strategic importance of the Baltic Sea and the alliance’s determination to counter emerging threats.

Sources: