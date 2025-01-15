South Korean President Arrested Amid Uprising Allegations

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was arrested on Wednesday by investigators following weeks of evasion and accusations of inciting an uprising against the government, CNN reported. According to a statement by the Joint Investigation Headquarters, the arrest was carried out at 10:33 a.m. local time (01:30 GMT), Al Jazeera noted.

The charges against Yoon could lead to severe consequences, including the death penalty or life imprisonment, under South Korean law. Yoon had evaded arrest for weeks, with the Presidential Security Service guarding his residence during the standoff, CNN reported. A previous attempt to detain him earlier this month was thwarted when members of the presidential security detail and soldiers blocked investigators and police from entering the compound.

In a video message recorded before his detention, Yoon stated his intention to cooperate with the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO), despite disputing the legality of the investigation. "I decided to respond to the Corruption Investigation Office," Yoon said, as quoted by Al Jazeera. He added that his compliance was aimed at preventing "any unfortunate bloodshed."

Outside Yoon’s residence, a crowd of supporters gathered alongside lawmakers from the conservative People Power Party and members of his legal team, who attempted to prevent the arrest within the compound. The CIO, collaborating with police and the defense ministry, holds the authority to detain Yoon for up to 48 hours. Following this period, they must decide whether to apply for a formal detention warrant, Al Jazeera reported.

The investigation into Yoon escalated after he ignored three summonses from authorities, leading a South Korean court to approve an arrest warrant. His impeachment by the National Assembly on December 14, 2024, added to the political turmoil. Lawmakers voted 204 to 85 in favor of removing Yoon from office over his attempt to impose martial law, which had sparked widespread controversy. His impeachment resulted in an immediate suspension from office, CNN reported.

