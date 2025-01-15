Bulgaria Assumes Command of Black Sea Naval Mine Countermeasures Group

Politics » DEFENSE | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 16:41
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Assumes Command of Black Sea Naval Mine Countermeasures Group

On January 15, a ceremony at the Naval Headquarters in Varna will mark the handover of command of the Naval Mine Countermeasures Group in the Black Sea (MCM BLACK SEA) from Turkey to Bulgaria. The event will be attended by Deputy Minister of Defense Radostin Iliev, along with the commanders of the Bulgarian, Romanian, and Turkish navies. A Bulgarian naval officer will take charge of the group for a six-month period, with the new leadership set to last until July 2, 2025, when Romania will assume command.

The rotational leadership structure of the group is outlined in a memorandum established earlier in 2024. The MCM BLACK SEA Committee, composed of naval commanders from the participating nations, is tasked with creating guidelines and strategies to ensure the group’s smooth operation. The committee’s meeting on January 15 will review the group’s activities during its three missions under Turkish leadership from July 2, 2024, to January 2, 2025. Additionally, the session will include discussions on proposals and plans to enhance the group's efficiency for the upcoming year, with Bulgaria leading for the next six months.

Source: Ministry of Defense

Tags: Black Sea, mine, Bulgaria

