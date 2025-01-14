Irregular Border Crossings into EU Plunge 38% in 2024

Preliminary data from Frontex indicate a sharp 38% decrease in irregular border crossings into the EU in 2024, bringing figures to their lowest level since 2021, when migration was still influenced by the COVID pandemic. Despite ongoing migration pressures, strengthened cooperation between the EU and partner nations to disrupt smuggling networks played a key role in reducing crossings at Europe’s external borders. Just over 239,000 detections were recorded last year.

The significant decline was primarily driven by a 59% drop in crossings via the Central Mediterranean route and a 78% decrease in detections along the Western Balkan route. However, migration patterns varied significantly across different regions.

The Central Mediterranean route recorded approximately 67,000 crossings, a 59% decrease attributed to reduced departures from Tunisia and Libya. Despite this drop, it remained the second-highest route in terms of crossings. Meanwhile, the Western Balkan route saw the steepest decline, with detections falling by 78%, largely due to enhanced efforts by regional authorities to curtail flows.

Conversely, other routes experienced increased activity. The Eastern Mediterranean route saw a 14% rise in detections, reaching 69,400 crossings, largely driven by new corridors from eastern Libya. Migrants along this route primarily originated from Syria, Afghanistan, and Egypt. The Western African route to the Canary Islands experienced an 18% increase, with nearly 47,000 arrivals, the highest figure since Frontex began tracking data in 2009. This rise was fueled by departures from Mauritania, despite declines from other locations. Additionally, the Eastern Borders route reported a threefold increase in crossings, particularly along the borders with Ukraine and Belarus. Crossings through the English Channel also rose slightly, increasing by 9% compared to 2023.

Demographic trends highlight that women accounted for just over 10% of detected migrants, a figure consistent with previous years. Notably, 62% of women arriving at EU borders entered via the Eastern Mediterranean route, with most coming from Syria and Afghanistan. The proportion of minors among irregular migrants increased to 16%, up from 13% in 2023.

Commenting on the trends, Frontex Executive Director Hans Leijtens emphasized the need for ongoing vigilance and adaptability in addressing border challenges. He acknowledged the progress made in reducing crossings but highlighted the need to remain prepared for emerging risks and shifting migration dynamics. Leijtens reiterated Frontex’s commitment to protecting Europe’s borders while maintaining humane and cooperative standards.

Challenges persist despite the progress. Smuggling networks continually adapt to changing circumstances, and migration flows remain unpredictable. Reports of increasing violence by smugglers along the Western Balkan route and instability in regions like the Sahel continue to drive migration toward Europe.

Sea crossings, often coordinated by organized criminal networks, remain among the most dangerous routes. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that 2,300 people lost their lives at sea in 2024, underscoring the human toll of these perilous journeys.

Source: Frontex