Bulgaria Air Offers Direct Flights to 11 European Cities This Winter

Bulgaria Air has launched a special winter promotion, "Time to Fly," offering discounted tickets for flights until March 31, 2025, to 11 captivating European destinations. The offer applies to one-way tickets purchased by February 2, covering flights departing from Sofia, Varna, and Burgas. Passengers can choose from popular destinations such as Athens, Rome, Frankfurt, Berlin, London, Prague, Zurich, Madrid, Brussels, Amsterdam, and Paris.

Economy class tickets start at just 75 euros and include a 10 kg carry-on bag, a personal item such as a handbag or laptop, complimentary catering with food and beverages, and free check-in. For those seeking premium travel experiences, business class tickets are available at 249 euros, offering enhanced comfort and a range of additional services.

The promotion presents an opportunity to explore Europe’s cultural and historical treasures during the quieter winter months. Visitors to Athens can enjoy the iconic Acropolis and the Mediterranean's mild weather, while Rome offers a journey through history with landmarks like the Colosseum and the Vatican. London’s dynamic mix of historic sites, including Big Ben and Tower Bridge, blends with its vibrant modern atmosphere.

In Frankfurt, travelers can admire striking architecture and world-class museums, while Berlin offers a glimpse into Germany's rich history through landmarks like the Berlin Wall. Prague’s romantic charm, highlighted by the Charles Bridge and Prague Castle, and Zurich’s idyllic Alpine landscapes and chocolate delights make them ideal destinations.

Madrid tempts visitors with its cultural vibrancy, picturesque squares, and culinary offerings, while Brussels impresses with its architectural gems like the Grand Place. Amsterdam enchants with its scenic canals, colorful cafes, and renowned museums dedicated to Van Gogh and Rembrandt. Paris, the city of love, welcomes travelers in February with the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, and irresistible French cuisine.

Tickets under the "Time to Fly" promotion can be booked online via Bulgaria Air’s website or mobile app, through their offices, or via the Customer Service Center at callfb@air.bg. They are also available through the airline’s agent network. This is the perfect chance to plan a dream trip and experience Europe’s iconic destinations at attractive prices.

