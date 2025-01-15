Cloudy Skies and Light Snow Expected Across Bulgaria on January 15

Bulgaria: Cloudy Skies and Light Snow Expected Across Bulgaria on January 15 @Pexels

The weather on January 15 is expected to be predominantly cloudy throughout Bulgaria, with occasional light snow showers, especially in the southern regions. Temperatures during the night will range between -6°C and -1°C, with Sofia experiencing lows of around -6°C. Daytime highs will vary from -1°C to 4°C, with the capital reaching approximately 1°C. Winds will be light, coming from the west-northwest.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be cloudy, with light rain showers expected in the far southern areas. In contrast, clearer skies are anticipated along the northern coastline during the morning. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the north-northwest. Temperatures will range from 3°C to 5°C, while seawater temperatures will remain between 8°C and 10°C.

In the mountains, cloudy conditions will prevail, with light snow expected in some places. Winds will be moderate, coming from the west-southwest. Temperatures in the higher altitudes will be cold, with highs of -4°C at 1,200 meters and -7°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

