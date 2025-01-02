Fire Claims Life of Elderly Resident in Plovdiv's Kudoglou House

Bulgaria: Fire Claims Life of Elderly Resident in Plovdiv's Kudoglou House @BNR

A fire broke out in a room on the third floor of a historic building on Gladston Street in Plovdiv, which led to the death of an elderly man. The house, located across from the Central Post Office, belongs to the heirs of Dimitar Kudoglou, one of Plovdiv’s most prominent benefactors. The property is recognized as a cultural monument.

Plovdiv Mayor Kostadin Dimitrov confirmed that the victim, who perished in the fire, was found in the room that was destroyed by the blaze. An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway, with the investigative service now overseeing the case.

According to Chief Inspector Dimitar Brishimov from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Activities sector, the fire spread unnoticed for a significant amount of time before it was discovered. Despite fears that the fire might have reached the roof, firefighters quickly managed to localize the flames. Brishimov mentioned that five teams were deployed to the site due to the severity of the smoke filling the building.

The building is home to four of Kudoglou's descendants, while the first floor is occupied by a pastry shop. The alarm about the fire was raised by an employee from a nearby language center. She noticed smoke coming from the house and saw flames on the roof after climbing up to check. She promptly reported the incident to the fire department, which arrived at the scene within three minutes.

Source: Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)

