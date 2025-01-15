Bulgaria Proposes Agreement to North Macedonia for Corridor 8 Railway Tunnel

Bulgaria has extended an offer to North Macedonia, presenting a draft agreement for the construction and operation of the Corridor 8 border railway tunnel. The document, sent by Bulgaria’s government, suggests that both countries make clear commitments regarding the tunnel's construction. The proposed agreement, prepared by Bulgaria's Ministry of Transport and Communications, outlines technical, financial, legal, and organizational considerations, ensuring they comply with both European and national laws of the respective nations.

Under the draft, the two governments are expected to determine their respective responsibilities for the tunnel's construction, public procurement processes, and oversight of the building work. The document emphasizes the need for joint preparation and submission of a comprehensive timeline for the project to the European Commission and financing institutions within three months of the agreement's entry into force.

Furthermore, the draft includes provisions for both sides to seek grant funding for the tunnel and its surrounding railway infrastructure. Bulgaria is eager to begin negotiations with North Macedonia regarding the proposed terms and aims to proceed with signing the agreement promptly after discussions are finalized.

Source: Ministry of Transport and Communications

