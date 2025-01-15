Explosive Night: Ukraine Hits Russian Refineries, Airfields, and Chemical Plants

On the night of January 13-14, a coordinated attack involving drones targeted multiple sites across Russia, including chemical plants, refineries, and military airfields. According to sources within Ukraine's defense forces, this was part of a joint special operation conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine and Ukraine's military forces.

A large blaze broke out at the Alexin Chemical Plant in Russia’s Tula Oblast, following a drone strike. Meanwhile, at the Engels airfield in Saratov Oblast, several ammunition storage sites, including those holding FABs, KABs, and cruise missiles, were struck. A massive fire was also reported at the Saratov oil refinery. Furthermore, the Bryansk Chemical Plant was directly hit by missile strikes, causing explosions and a significant fire.

In a separate operation, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, working in coordination with other defense units, launched a precision strike on a strategic chemical facility in the city of Seltso, near Bryansk. The Bryansk Chemical Plant produces key military components such as explosives, gunpowder, rocket fuel, and ammunition for various Russian weapon systems, including artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). This operation, according to the Unmanned Systems Forces, demonstrated high levels of coordination between intelligence, missile forces, and unmanned systems. Drones were used to distract Russian air defenses, allowing missiles to hit primary targets, while long-range UAVs later targeted substations and other critical infrastructure.

Later on the same night, Ukraine's 14th Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Regiment confirmed another strike on the oil depot at the Engels-2 military airbase. The attack ignited tanks containing fuel for Russia's Tu-160 bombers. This airbase is known to host aircraft that have been used in missile strikes against Ukraine. The regiment's operations aimed to reduce the capacity of Russian strategic aviation, marking a successful multi-day effort to impair the enemy's ability to launch attacks.

Simultaneously, Russian authorities reported extensive drone damage in several Ukrainian oblasts, including Zhytomyr, Kyiv, and Cherkasy. In Zhytomyr, the debris from downed Russian drones damaged a petrol station, including petrol pumps and several cars. One individual was injured by shrapnel and required hospitalization. Further damage was reported in Cherkasy, where windows of commercial buildings were shattered, though no casualties were reported. In Kyiv, debris from the fallen drones caused damage to the roof of a residential building. Despite these incidents, local authorities confirmed no other fatalities.

The night’s attack also saw drone wreckage from Russian forces hit various Ukrainian regions. Ukrainian Air Force officials noted that 80 Shahed-type attack drones were launched, with 58 of them being destroyed, and another 21 disappearing from radar. The fallen drone wreckage caused damage in multiple oblasts, including Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy, although no significant casualties were reported in those areas.

As the attack on Russian territories continued, Ukrainian forces pressed forward with operations to reduce Russian military capabilities, specifically targeting the infrastructure supporting Russia’s strategic aviation and missile forces.

