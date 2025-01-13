State of Emergency Declared in Nedelino as Power Outages Hit Villages

Schools Closed in Karnobat and Ruen Due to Severe Weather
The mayors of the Karnobat and Ruen municipalities in the Burgas region have declared January 13 a non-school day due to severe weather conditions
A partial state of emergency has been declared in the Nedelino Municipality by Mayor Boyan Kehayov due to power outages affecting three villages. The villages of Dimanovo, Elenka, and Kochani lost electricity around 7:00 p.m. yesterday. Since this morning, teams from the local electricity distribution company have been using snowmobiles to search for the cause of the disruption in the mountainous areas.
In addition to the power failure, the pumping station that supplies water to the villages of Izgrev and Elenka is also malfunctioning. The snow depth in Nedelino reaches 30 cm, with areas in the higher parts of the municipality experiencing up to 60 cm of snow. Efforts to restore both electricity and water supplies are ongoing.
Meanwhile, Pamporovo recorded a minimum temperature of minus 12 degrees, according to the Bulgarian Red Cross Mountain Rescue Service at the Studenets base. Recent snowfall has led to a snow cover of 120 cm at the resort.
The roads in the Smolyan region remain passable under winter conditions, although the ban on heavy goods vehicles with trailers and semi-trailers is still in effect, as reported by the Regional Road Administration. At Rozhen Peak, the snow accumulation is about 85 cm, and the temperature reached minus 11 degrees, with light snowfall reported at both Pamporovo and Rozhen.
Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
In late December, three migrant teens died in Bulgaria after being abandoned in the forest near the border with Turkey
A fire broke out in a room on the third floor of a historic building on Gladston Street in Plovdiv
A wildfire in Los Angeles has prompted concerns over the safety of Bulgarian exhibits, including the Panagyurishte Golden Treasure
For the 23rd consecutive day, authorities in Bulgaria continue their search for 13-year-old Nikolay
Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Atanas Ilkov announced that there is no evidence of violence by border police officers against migrants
In the past week, five migrants have tragically lost their lives in the Strandzha mountain area near the "Indzhe Voyvoda" settlement
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability