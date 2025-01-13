State of Emergency Declared in Nedelino as Power Outages Hit Villages

Society » INCIDENTS | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 12:03
Bulgaria: State of Emergency Declared in Nedelino as Power Outages Hit Villages @Nedelino Municipality

A partial state of emergency has been declared in the Nedelino Municipality by Mayor Boyan Kehayov due to power outages affecting three villages. The villages of Dimanovo, Elenka, and Kochani lost electricity around 7:00 p.m. yesterday. Since this morning, teams from the local electricity distribution company have been using snowmobiles to search for the cause of the disruption in the mountainous areas.

In addition to the power failure, the pumping station that supplies water to the villages of Izgrev and Elenka is also malfunctioning. The snow depth in Nedelino reaches 30 cm, with areas in the higher parts of the municipality experiencing up to 60 cm of snow. Efforts to restore both electricity and water supplies are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Pamporovo recorded a minimum temperature of minus 12 degrees, according to the Bulgarian Red Cross Mountain Rescue Service at the Studenets base. Recent snowfall has led to a snow cover of 120 cm at the resort.

The roads in the Smolyan region remain passable under winter conditions, although the ban on heavy goods vehicles with trailers and semi-trailers is still in effect, as reported by the Regional Road Administration. At Rozhen Peak, the snow accumulation is about 85 cm, and the temperature reached minus 11 degrees, with light snowfall reported at both Pamporovo and Rozhen.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)

Tags: Nedelino, snow, emergency

