Trump on Ukraine War: 'It's Up to Putin,' But 'It's Not Going Well for Him Either'

World » UKRAINE | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 11:33
Bulgaria: Trump on Ukraine War: 'It's Up to Putin,' But 'It's Not Going Well for Him Either'

US President-elect Donald Trump stated that he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin "very soon" after assuming office next week. Although Trump did not provide a specific timeline, the meeting would be the first between the two leaders since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

When asked about his approach to ending the war, Trump noted that the situation is not going well for Putin either. He commented, "There's only one strategy, and it's up to Putin. I can't imagine he's particularly thrilled with how it's going because it's not going too well for him either."

Trump also indicated that he would meet with Putin sooner, but his inauguration requires him to take office first. He added that the meeting would take place in the near future, as some matters necessitate his official assumption of power.

Incoming national security adviser US Congressman Mike Walz expressed his expectation that Trump and Putin would have a conversation "in the coming days and weeks." The war has led to tens of thousands of deaths, millions of displacements, and a significant deterioration in relations between Moscow and the West, the worst since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962.

Source: Reuters

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, Ukraine, Putin

Related Articles:

Massive Russian Missile Strike Targets Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure

A massive Russian missile strike targeted Ukraine on January 15, hitting multiple regions, including Lviv Oblast, with over 40 missiles and 70 drones

World » Ukraine | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 11:34

Explosive Night: Ukraine Hits Russian Refineries, Airfields, and Chemical Plants

On the night of January 13-14, a coordinated attack involving drones targeted multiple sites across Russia, including chemical plants, refineries, and military airfields

World » Ukraine | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 14:14

Biden’s Bold Claim: Why He’s the Real Winner in Ukraine, Not Putin

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden highlighted his administration's foreign policy achievements, particularly in supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression

World | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Foreign Troops in Ukraine: Zelensky and Macron Discuss Potential Contingent Plans

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron held a detailed conversation focused on defense assistance to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

EU Braces for Potential Shift in US Policies Under Trump’s Presidency

The European Union is increasingly concerned that the president-elect, Donald Trump, might reverse key policies and sanctions implemented by President Joe Biden

World » EU | January 13, 2025, Monday // 14:05

Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil: Trump's Election Brings 'Normality' Back to Society

In a recent interview with bTV, Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil expressed his belief that the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President marked a return to "normality" in society

Politics | January 13, 2025, Monday // 13:29
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Massive Russian Missile Strike Targets Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure

A massive Russian missile strike targeted Ukraine on January 15, hitting multiple regions, including Lviv Oblast, with over 40 missiles and 70 drones

World » Ukraine | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 11:34

Explosive Night: Ukraine Hits Russian Refineries, Airfields, and Chemical Plants

On the night of January 13-14, a coordinated attack involving drones targeted multiple sites across Russia, including chemical plants, refineries, and military airfields

World » Ukraine | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 14:14

Foreign Troops in Ukraine: Zelensky and Macron Discuss Potential Contingent Plans

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron held a detailed conversation focused on defense assistance to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

Russian Troops Advance in Donetsk as Ukraine Strikes Key Command Posts

Russian forces have reportedly made advancements near eight settlements in Donetsk Oblast

World » Ukraine | January 13, 2025, Monday // 11:23

Trump’s Adviser Confirms Preparations for Putin Meeting Amid Focus on Russo-Ukrainian War

Mike Waltz, Donald Trump’s incoming National Security Adviser, confirmed that plans are underway to organize a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin

World » Ukraine | January 12, 2025, Sunday // 20:57

Ukrainian Forces Capture North Korean Soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have released videos showcasing the capture and evacuation of a North Korean soldier

World » Ukraine | January 11, 2025, Saturday // 18:48
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria