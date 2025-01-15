Trump on Ukraine War: 'It's Up to Putin,' But 'It's Not Going Well for Him Either'

Massive Russian Missile Strike Targets Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure
A massive Russian missile strike targeted Ukraine on January 15, hitting multiple regions, including Lviv Oblast, with over 40 missiles and 70 drones
US President-elect Donald Trump stated that he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin "very soon" after assuming office next week. Although Trump did not provide a specific timeline, the meeting would be the first between the two leaders since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.
When asked about his approach to ending the war, Trump noted that the situation is not going well for Putin either. He commented, "There's only one strategy, and it's up to Putin. I can't imagine he's particularly thrilled with how it's going because it's not going too well for him either."
Trump also indicated that he would meet with Putin sooner, but his inauguration requires him to take office first. He added that the meeting would take place in the near future, as some matters necessitate his official assumption of power.
Incoming national security adviser US Congressman Mike Walz expressed his expectation that Trump and Putin would have a conversation "in the coming days and weeks." The war has led to tens of thousands of deaths, millions of displacements, and a significant deterioration in relations between Moscow and the West, the worst since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962.
Source: Reuters
